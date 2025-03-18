I’m usually all for splurging on new clothes at the start of each season, but I’m shopping for spring 2025’s biggest fashion trends on a budget. Between the onslaught of trendy new sneakers and the buzzy, off-the-moment colors, there are so many pieces worth investing in. Luckily, I can get the chic picks I’m eyeing for less than $250 at Net-a-Porter.

The luxe shopping site has everything, from Jennifer Lawrence's favorite pair of Adidas sneakers to a butter yellow bucket hat from Jacquemus that will protect your skin in style. Plus, this list has tons of other travel-ready finds, like comfortable-yet-cool knit pants from Leset and a dreamy dress from Kaia Gerber-approved brand DOÊN. If you’re not heading out of the office, you can also stock up on wear-everywhere barrel jeans from AGOLDE that I wear almost every week and a tailored linen vest that will elevate all of your spring office looks.

Keep scrolling to shop the chicest spring fashion finds from Net-a-Porter that I'm shopping for right now. This is the easiest chance to refresh your wardrobe before spring officially hits on March 20.

Adidas Tokyo Nubuck-Trimmed Suede Sneakers $100 at Net-a-Porter The Adidas Tokyo is shaping up to be the Adidas shoe of the summer, so pick up a pair in this bright blue shade.

DÔEN Quinn Tie-Detailed Shirred Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress $250 at Net-a-Porter Celebrities like Kaia Gerber love DÔEN for its range of floaty summer dresses. This one is my personal favorite.

AGOLDE Low Curve Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans $240 at Net-a-Porter I own this pair of jeans and wish I could wear them daily. I'm 5'2, and they sit right above my hips. The leg is also subtly curved (like a barrel jean, but softer), so I find they make me look taller and puddle in that cool-girl way around my ankles.

Faithfull Jane Linen Vest $220 at Net-a-Porter I'm new to the world of vests, and I'm going all-in for spring.

Leset Lauren Jersey Track Pants $160 at Net-a-Porter Leset's pieces bridge the gap between cozy and chic. This pair is my favorite pair of airport pants.

Les Tien Zendaya Cropped Cotton-Jersey Hoodie (Was $235) $177 at Net-a-Porter Jennifer Lopez loves Les Tien pieces but, judging by the name of this cropped hoodie, the brand has a growing A-list following.

Eterne Embroidered Cotton and Modal-Blend Jersey Sweatshirt $230 at Net-a-Porter This is another piece I personally own that I can't get enough of. The fit is boxy but cropped, so It doesn't overwhelm petite frames. It's the only sweatshirt I wear to the office.

Hunza G Bonnie Seersucker Bikini $199 at Net-a-Porter I also own this pink bathing suit from Hunza G. The one-size option seemed too good to be true, but I found that it offers enough coverage and support. I usually have to order a few sizes up when tops and bottoms come separately, so I'm grateful I don't have to do that in this case.

The Frankie Shop Toni Leather Belt $75 at Net-a-Porter I am in desperate need of a new belt, and I have my eye on this The Frankie Shop pick.

Guest in Residence Cashmere Sweater $195 at Net-a-Porter This is the perfect spring sweater thanks to its minty green hue.

Polo Ralph Lauren Embroidered Cable-Knit Cotton Vest $128 at Net-a-Porter Sweater vests are the hero piece of the popular preppy trend, and this one hails from one of the original brands in the space.

Barbour Anise Corduroy-Trimmed Cropped Quilted Shell Jacket $250 at Net-a-Porter Barn jackets are still trending, and this Barbour pick caught my eye.

Ancient Greek Sandals Iro Pvc Ballet Flats $125 at Net-a-Porter If you're sandals-averse like I am, consider this pair of jelly shoes.

Loeffler Randall Landon Leopard-Print Mesh Ballet Flats $250 at Net-a-Porter Upgrade your mesh flats collection with this leopard pair. You'll hit two trends at once.

Paravel + Net Sustain Cabana Leather and Canvas Tote $205 at Net-a-Porter Take this as your sign to upgrade your beach bag collection.

SLVRKLAKE Sienna Frayed Denim Shorts $229 at Net-a-Porter SLVRLAKE is one of my favorite under-the-radar brands, and this pair of long denim shorts is calling my name.

UGG Mini Shearling Boots $150 at Net-a-Porter Or, go the cozy, yet unconventional warm weather shoe route with this pair of mini Ugg boots.

Adidas Taekwondo Metallic Textured-Leather Slip-On Sneakers $100 at Net-a-Porter I love how form-fitting this pair of Adidas sneakers is. They're my new obsession.

Deiji Studios Striped Organic Cotton Shorts (Were $88) $66 at Net-a-Porter I love wearing a pair of boxer shorts in the summertime, and this pair from cult-favorite brand Deiji Studios is already in my online shopping cart.

Jennifer Behr Agatha Satin Hair Clip $160 at Net-a-Porter I wore a bow from Jennifer Behr on my wedding day, so I have a personal obsession (and connection) to the line.

JACQUEMUS Artichaut Embellished Frayed Cotton-Twill Bucket Hat $165 at Net-a-Porter Shield your eyes from the sun with this very chic butter-yellow bucket hat.

Lié Studio The Molly Silver-Plated Hair Clip $185 at Net-a-Porter Consider this silver clip if you've already tried the french hairpin trend and want to expand your horizons.