I'm Shopping These Under-$250 Spring Net-a-Porter Finds Before They Inevitably Sell Out

Here's what I'm picking up before the new season.

a Woman wearing a striped button-down shirt and oversized sunglasses in New York
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)
I’m usually all for splurging on new clothes at the start of each season, but I’m shopping for spring 2025’s biggest fashion trends on a budget. Between the onslaught of trendy new sneakers and the buzzy, off-the-moment colors, there are so many pieces worth investing in. Luckily, I can get the chic picks I’m eyeing for less than $250 at Net-a-Porter.

The luxe shopping site has everything, from Jennifer Lawrence's favorite pair of Adidas sneakers to a butter yellow bucket hat from Jacquemus that will protect your skin in style. Plus, this list has tons of other travel-ready finds, like comfortable-yet-cool knit pants from Leset and a dreamy dress from Kaia Gerber-approved brand DOÊN. If you’re not heading out of the office, you can also stock up on wear-everywhere barrel jeans from AGOLDE that I wear almost every week and a tailored linen vest that will elevate all of your spring office looks.

Keep scrolling to shop the chicest spring fashion finds from Net-a-Porter that I'm shopping for right now. This is the easiest chance to refresh your wardrobe before spring officially hits on March 20.

Adidas Tokyo Nubuck-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
The Adidas Tokyo is shaping up to be the Adidas shoe of the summer, so pick up a pair in this bright blue shade.

DÔEN Quinn Tie-Detailed Shirred Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress
Celebrities like Kaia Gerber love DÔEN for its range of floaty summer dresses. This one is my personal favorite.

AGOLDE Low Curve Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
I own this pair of jeans and wish I could wear them daily. I'm 5'2, and they sit right above my hips. The leg is also subtly curved (like a barrel jean, but softer), so I find they make me look taller and puddle in that cool-girl way around my ankles.

Faithfull Jane Linen Vest
I'm new to the world of vests, and I'm going all-in for spring.

Skims Stretch-Cotton Jersey T-Shirt
My white T-shirt collection is seriously lacking, so I'm eyeing this baby tee from Skims.

Leset Lauren Jersey Track Pants
Leset's pieces bridge the gap between cozy and chic. This pair is my favorite pair of airport pants.

Les Tien Zendaya Cropped Cotton-Jersey Hoodie (Was $235)
Jennifer Lopez loves Les Tien pieces but, judging by the name of this cropped hoodie, the brand has a growing A-list following.

Eterne Embroidered Cotton and Modal-Blend Jersey Sweatshirt
This is another piece I personally own that I can't get enough of. The fit is boxy but cropped, so It doesn't overwhelm petite frames. It's the only sweatshirt I wear to the office.

Hunza G Bonnie Seersucker Bikini
I also own this pink bathing suit from Hunza G. The one-size option seemed too good to be true, but I found that it offers enough coverage and support. I usually have to order a few sizes up when tops and bottoms come separately, so I'm grateful I don't have to do that in this case.

The Frankie Shop Toni Leather Belt
I am in desperate need of a new belt, and I have my eye on this The Frankie Shop pick.

Guest in Residence Cashmere Sweater
This is the perfect spring sweater thanks to its minty green hue.

Polo Ralph Lauren Embroidered Cable-Knit Cotton Vest
Sweater vests are the hero piece of the popular preppy trend, and this one hails from one of the original brands in the space.

Barbour Anise Corduroy-Trimmed Cropped Quilted Shell Jacket
Barn jackets are still trending, and this Barbour pick caught my eye.

Ancient Greek Sandals Iro Pvc Ballet Flats
If you're sandals-averse like I am, consider this pair of jelly shoes.

Vibi Venezia Grosgrain-Trimmed Canvas Mary Jane Slippers
These velvet flats have been co-signed by Katie Holmes, and this white shade is perfect for summer.

Loeffler Randall Landon Leopard-Print Mesh Ballet Flats
Upgrade your mesh flats collection with this leopard pair. You'll hit two trends at once.

Paravel + Net Sustain Cabana Leather and Canvas Tote
Take this as your sign to upgrade your beach bag collection.

SLVRKLAKE Sienna Frayed Denim Shorts
SLVRLAKE is one of my favorite under-the-radar brands, and this pair of long denim shorts is calling my name.

A.Emery Kinto Leather Flip Flops
Yes, flip-flops are chic again.

UGG Mini Shearling Boots

Or, go the cozy, yet unconventional warm weather shoe route with this pair of mini Ugg boots.

Skin Waffle-Knit Cashmere-Blend Socks
Brighten up your sock collection with this cherry red pair.

Taekwondo Metallic Textured-Leather Slip-On Sneakers
Adidas Taekwondo Metallic Textured-Leather Slip-On Sneakers

I love how form-fitting this pair of Adidas sneakers is. They're my new obsession.

Deiji Studios Striped Organic Cotton Shorts (Were $88)

I love wearing a pair of boxer shorts in the summertime, and this pair from cult-favorite brand Deiji Studios is already in my online shopping cart.

Jennifer Behr Agatha Satin Hair Clip
I wore a bow from Jennifer Behr on my wedding day, so I have a personal obsession (and connection) to the line.

JACQUEMUS Artichaut Embellished Frayed Cotton-Twill Bucket Hat
Shield your eyes from the sun with this very chic butter-yellow bucket hat.

Lié Studio The Molly Silver-Plated Hair Clip
Consider this silver clip if you've already tried the french hairpin trend and want to expand your horizons.

