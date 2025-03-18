I'm Shopping These Under-$250 Spring Net-a-Porter Finds Before They Inevitably Sell Out
Here's what I'm picking up before the new season.
I’m usually all for splurging on new clothes at the start of each season, but I’m shopping for spring 2025’s biggest fashion trends on a budget. Between the onslaught of trendy new sneakers and the buzzy, off-the-moment colors, there are so many pieces worth investing in. Luckily, I can get the chic picks I’m eyeing for less than $250 at Net-a-Porter.
The luxe shopping site has everything, from Jennifer Lawrence's favorite pair of Adidas sneakers to a butter yellow bucket hat from Jacquemus that will protect your skin in style. Plus, this list has tons of other travel-ready finds, like comfortable-yet-cool knit pants from Leset and a dreamy dress from Kaia Gerber-approved brand DOÊN. If you’re not heading out of the office, you can also stock up on wear-everywhere barrel jeans from AGOLDE that I wear almost every week and a tailored linen vest that will elevate all of your spring office looks.
Keep scrolling to shop the chicest spring fashion finds from Net-a-Porter that I'm shopping for right now. This is the easiest chance to refresh your wardrobe before spring officially hits on March 20.
The Adidas Tokyo is shaping up to be the Adidas shoe of the summer, so pick up a pair in this bright blue shade.
Celebrities like Kaia Gerber love DÔEN for its range of floaty summer dresses. This one is my personal favorite.
I own this pair of jeans and wish I could wear them daily. I'm 5'2, and they sit right above my hips. The leg is also subtly curved (like a barrel jean, but softer), so I find they make me look taller and puddle in that cool-girl way around my ankles.
My white T-shirt collection is seriously lacking, so I'm eyeing this baby tee from Skims.
Leset's pieces bridge the gap between cozy and chic. This pair is my favorite pair of airport pants.
Jennifer Lopez loves Les Tien pieces but, judging by the name of this cropped hoodie, the brand has a growing A-list following.
This is another piece I personally own that I can't get enough of. The fit is boxy but cropped, so It doesn't overwhelm petite frames. It's the only sweatshirt I wear to the office.
I also own this pink bathing suit from Hunza G. The one-size option seemed too good to be true, but I found that it offers enough coverage and support. I usually have to order a few sizes up when tops and bottoms come separately, so I'm grateful I don't have to do that in this case.
I am in desperate need of a new belt, and I have my eye on this The Frankie Shop pick.
This is the perfect spring sweater thanks to its minty green hue.
Sweater vests are the hero piece of the popular preppy trend, and this one hails from one of the original brands in the space.
Barn jackets are still trending, and this Barbour pick caught my eye.
If you're sandals-averse like I am, consider this pair of jelly shoes.
These velvet flats have been co-signed by Katie Holmes, and this white shade is perfect for summer.
Upgrade your mesh flats collection with this leopard pair. You'll hit two trends at once.
Take this as your sign to upgrade your beach bag collection.
SLVRLAKE is one of my favorite under-the-radar brands, and this pair of long denim shorts is calling my name.
Or, go the cozy, yet unconventional warm weather shoe route with this pair of mini Ugg boots.
Brighten up your sock collection with this cherry red pair.
I love how form-fitting this pair of Adidas sneakers is. They're my new obsession.
I love wearing a pair of boxer shorts in the summertime, and this pair from cult-favorite brand Deiji Studios is already in my online shopping cart.
I wore a bow from Jennifer Behr on my wedding day, so I have a personal obsession (and connection) to the line.
Shield your eyes from the sun with this very chic butter-yellow bucket hat.
Consider this silver clip if you've already tried the french hairpin trend and want to expand your horizons.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
