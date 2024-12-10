Any time the Bey Hive is treated to a rare red carpet moment, it's a time to rejoice. And last night, fans were hit with a stylish two-for-one, when both Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter attended the Mufasa: The Lion King premiere in matching metallic gold gowns.

On Dec. 9, the pop star stepped out in Hollywood wearing a floor-length dress that felt 100 percent Beyoncé. Sparkly and form-fitting, the design featured a cut-out neckline, bustier-inspired cups, and a drastic thigh-high slit that revealed her patent leather platform pumps.

Massive gold studs give the gown that "Alien Superstar" vibe. Though it looked like a costume from her Renaissance tour (she wore a similar bodysuit for a 2022 performance), Beyoncé's dress was a Balmain creation, from their limited-edition The Lion King collaboration. Her stylist Shiona Turini finished the look with a pair of circular gold drop earrings that played off the dress's spherical studs.

Beyoncé wears a studded gown from the Balmain x The Lion King collab. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She wore her blonde hair in bombshell curls and swiped on gold eyeshadow to match. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Naturally Bey posed on the carpet alongside her daughter and co-star. While Beyoncé's look was sultry and flamboyant, Blue Ivy's take was something out of a different type of Disney film. She wore a princess-style ballgown in iridescent liquid gold. The extravagant design was fitted with a sweetheart neckline and a massive cupcake skirt.

Beyoncé daughter and Blue Ivy Carter coordinated in matching gold dresses. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The mother-daughter moment spanned three generations, with Tina Knowles in attendance. Jay-Z, marking his first public appearance since being accused of raping a 13-year-old girl with Diddy in 2000.

Last night's event marked Beyoncé's first red carpet for the entirety of 2024. While she has attended a few ceremonies, like the iHeart Radio Awards where she tried on vintage Versace for size, Bey has otherwise skipped the step and repeat.

Shop Metallic Dresses Inspired By Beyoncé and Blue Ivy

Asos Design Curve Disc Sequin Cami Mini Dress in Gold $199 at ASOS

Bronx and Banco Bedouin Metallic Mini Dress $650 at Revolve

Sandro Paris Knit Maxi Dress With Studs $536 at Sandro Paris

Akira Heart of Gold Mini Dress $99.90 at Akira

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors