Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Match in Gold Gowns on the Red Carpet for the 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Premiere
Like mother, like daughter.
Any time the Bey Hive is treated to a rare red carpet moment, it's a time to rejoice. And last night, fans were hit with a stylish two-for-one, when both Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter attended the Mufasa: The Lion King premiere in matching metallic gold gowns.
On Dec. 9, the pop star stepped out in Hollywood wearing a floor-length dress that felt 100 percent Beyoncé. Sparkly and form-fitting, the design featured a cut-out neckline, bustier-inspired cups, and a drastic thigh-high slit that revealed her patent leather platform pumps.
Massive gold studs give the gown that "Alien Superstar" vibe. Though it looked like a costume from her Renaissance tour (she wore a similar bodysuit for a 2022 performance), Beyoncé's dress was a Balmain creation, from their limited-edition The Lion King collaboration. Her stylist Shiona Turini finished the look with a pair of circular gold drop earrings that played off the dress's spherical studs.
Naturally Bey posed on the carpet alongside her daughter and co-star. While Beyoncé's look was sultry and flamboyant, Blue Ivy's take was something out of a different type of Disney film. She wore a princess-style ballgown in iridescent liquid gold. The extravagant design was fitted with a sweetheart neckline and a massive cupcake skirt.
The mother-daughter moment spanned three generations, with Tina Knowles in attendance. Jay-Z, marking his first public appearance since being accused of raping a 13-year-old girl with Diddy in 2000.
Last night's event marked Beyoncé's first red carpet for the entirety of 2024. While she has attended a few ceremonies, like the iHeart Radio Awards where she tried on vintage Versace for size, Bey has otherwise skipped the step and repeat.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content.
