Brooke Shields Elevates Her Business Professional Pant Suit With Silver Pumps and a Chanel Crossbody
Giving "silver fox" a whole new meaning.
Though Brooke Shields is most famous for a Calvin Klein ad she did at 15, the supermodel says she's never felt more confident than she does at 59. Through her new tell-all book Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old, the star is pushing back against "age-related bias" and embracing the "promise of midlife."
Naturally, fashion is playing a huge role in Shields's era of empowerment. The author is currently in the midst of a stylish press tour promoting her memoir and thus far, the looks have been an outward embodiment of her inner strength. Mimicking her book cover—which pictures Shields in dark-wash jeans and a cream blazer—the star has been leaning into stylish workwear, making it clear that she's the boss of her own life and narrative.
Just this morning, she was photographed leaving ABC studios wearing her take on a business professional staple. She was dressed all in gray, for the Jan. 13 appearance, wearing a fitted suit with a matching tie. Underneath, the star tapped a classic workwear look, layering the two-piece set over a simple white button-down shirt.
Reclaiming the term "silver fox," Shields accessorized with a few metallic pieces of her own. She slipped into a pair of pointed-toe platinum pumps and finished with matching statement earrings. The dazzling danglers featured a glitzy fringe made of crystals and chainlink.
For a final touch, Shields added a contrasting black leather handbag—one of fashion's most recognizable. She chose a crossbody-style Chanel Flap Bag that featured a zippered detail around the body (a unique feature not usually found on the label's signature silhouette).
Something tells me this is going to be her best era yet.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
