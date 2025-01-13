Brooke Shields Elevates Her Business Professional Pant Suit With Silver Pumps and a Chanel Crossbody

Though Brooke Shields is most famous for a Calvin Klein ad she did at 15, the supermodel says she's never felt more confident than she does at 59. Through her new tell-all book Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old, the star is pushing back against "age-related bias" and embracing the "promise of midlife."

Naturally, fashion is playing a huge role in Shields's era of empowerment. The author is currently in the midst of a stylish press tour promoting her memoir and thus far, the looks have been an outward embodiment of her inner strength. Mimicking her book cover—which pictures Shields in dark-wash jeans and a cream blazer—the star has been leaning into stylish workwear, making it clear that she's the boss of her own life and narrative.

Just this morning, she was photographed leaving ABC studios wearing her take on a business professional staple. She was dressed all in gray, for the Jan. 13 appearance, wearing a fitted suit with a matching tie. Underneath, the star tapped a classic workwear look, layering the two-piece set over a simple white button-down shirt.

Brooke Shields styles her posh gray suit with sparkling silver pumps. (Image credit: Image Direct)

Brooks Brothers Wool Wide-Leg Pleated Flannel Trousers $189.99 at Brooks Brothers

Reclaiming the term "silver fox," Shields accessorized with a few metallic pieces of her own. She slipped into a pair of pointed-toe platinum pumps and finished with matching statement earrings. The dazzling danglers featured a glitzy fringe made of crystals and chainlink.

She accessorized with glitzy dangle earrings and bombshell curls. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For a final touch, Shields added a contrasting black leather handbag—one of fashion's most recognizable. She chose a crossbody-style Chanel Flap Bag that featured a zippered detail around the body (a unique feature not usually found on the label's signature silhouette).

Her bag of choice was a crossbody Chanel style in quilted black leather. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Kors Cece Medium Shoulder Bag $99 at Michael Kors

Something tells me this is going to be her best era yet.