Brooke Shields Elevates Her Business Professional Pant Suit With Silver Pumps and a Chanel Crossbody

Giving "silver fox" a whole new meaning.

01/13/2025 Brooke Shields is all smiles while stepping out in Midtown Manhattan. The American supermodel wore a grey suit, matching tie, white blouse, and heels.
(Image credit: Image Direct)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

Though Brooke Shields is most famous for a Calvin Klein ad she did at 15, the supermodel says she's never felt more confident than she does at 59. Through her new tell-all book Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old, the star is pushing back against "age-related bias" and embracing the "promise of midlife."

Naturally, fashion is playing a huge role in Shields's era of empowerment. The author is currently in the midst of a stylish press tour promoting her memoir and thus far, the looks have been an outward embodiment of her inner strength. Mimicking her book cover—which pictures Shields in dark-wash jeans and a cream blazer—the star has been leaning into stylish workwear, making it clear that she's the boss of her own life and narrative.

Just this morning, she was photographed leaving ABC studios wearing her take on a business professional staple. She was dressed all in gray, for the Jan. 13 appearance, wearing a fitted suit with a matching tie. Underneath, the star tapped a classic workwear look, layering the two-piece set over a simple white button-down shirt.

Brooke Shields is seen leaving the ABC Television Studios on January 13, 2025 in New York City

Brooke Shields styles her posh gray suit with sparkling silver pumps.

(Image credit: Image Direct)

Double-Breasted Cutaway Blazer
Club Monaco Double-Breasted Cutaway Blazer

Wool Wide-Leg Pleated Flannel Trousers
Brooks Brothers Wool Wide-Leg Pleated Flannel Trousers

Reclaiming the term "silver fox," Shields accessorized with a few metallic pieces of her own. She slipped into a pair of pointed-toe platinum pumps and finished with matching statement earrings. The dazzling danglers featured a glitzy fringe made of crystals and chainlink.

Brooke Shields is seen leaving the ABC Television Studios on January 13, 2025 in New York City carrying a Chanel crossbody bag

She accessorized with glitzy dangle earrings and bombshell curls.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Franco Jaden Slingback
Franco Sarto Jaden Slingback

Casino Earrings
Shashi Casino Earrings

For a final touch, Shields added a contrasting black leather handbag—one of fashion's most recognizable. She chose a crossbody-style Chanel Flap Bag that featured a zippered detail around the body (a unique feature not usually found on the label's signature silhouette).

Brooke Shields is seen leaving the ABC Television Studios on January 13, 2025 in New York City carrying a Chanel crossbody bag

Her bag of choice was a crossbody Chanel style in quilted black leather.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cece Medium Shoulder Bag
Michael Kors Cece Medium Shoulder Bag

Something tells me this is going to be her best era yet.

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸