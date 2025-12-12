Dakota and Elle Fanning's All-Black Holiday Outfits Prove Their Sister Style Has Evolved
No ugly Christmas sweaters in sight.
Elle and Dakota Fanning have come a long way from the identical holiday party looks of their youth. On December 11, the sisters revealed they still adore matching, as long as ugly Christmas sweaters aren't required.
Vas J. Morgan welcomed everyone who's anyone at his festive get-together in West Hollywood, including Kaia Gerber, Kim Kardashian, and the Fanning sisters. Elle and Dakota were attached at the hip all evening long—they even shared a post-party car ride. Like Gerber and Kardashian, both actors adhered to an all-black dress code. Dakota led the way in slightly more casual selects, beginning with a collarless coat and a matching blouse. She tucked the top into a pleated mini skirt, which could've been plucked from Taylor Swift's winter wardrobe.
Dakota's Swift-coded streak continued with semi-sheer tights and knee-high boots. The patent exterior and pointed toe boxes looked quite similar to Swift's Louis Vuitton pair on Dec. 9. A small, phone-fitting clutch ended her monochrome set on an effortless note.
Paparazzi photos confirmed Elle went an entirely different direction with her holiday look. The Sentimental Value star styled herself in a drop-waist, floor-grazing gown, also in black. Zoom in to see partially-sheer sleeves, which added dimension to the boatneck bodice. Elle's take on the drop-waist trend featured a subtly pleated skirt, similar to styles seen on Calvin Klein, Magda Butrym, and Tod's Fall 2025 runways.
The star swapped her sister's boots for strappy sandals, which barely peeked out from beneath her flowy maxi skirt. She accessorized with a statement red lip, a Dakota-inspired envelope clutch, and a matching satin headband. Cotton headbands continue to dominate the street style scene, but Elle endorsed a more structured, posh silhouette. Think more Grace Kelly, less Bella Hadid en route to a yoga class.
Though Elle and Dakota work with the same stylist (Samantha McMillen), they rarely coordinate this much. On the off chance they do walk a red carpet together, they typically source separate designers. (See Elle in a T-shirt and feather skirt from Balenciaga, and Dakota's floral archival Giorgio Armani gown at the Academy Museum Gala.)
Such a switch suggests their first feature film together, The Nightingale, will welcome a press tour of coordinating outfits. February 2027 can't come soon enough.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Shop Black Holiday Looks Inspired by Elle and Dakota Fanning
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.