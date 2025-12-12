Elle and Dakota Fanning have come a long way from the identical holiday party looks of their youth. On December 11, the sisters revealed they still adore matching, as long as ugly Christmas sweaters aren't required.

Vas J. Morgan welcomed everyone who's anyone at his festive get-together in West Hollywood, including Kaia Gerber, Kim Kardashian, and the Fanning sisters. Elle and Dakota were attached at the hip all evening long—they even shared a post-party car ride. Like Gerber and Kardashian, both actors adhered to an all-black dress code. Dakota led the way in slightly more casual selects, beginning with a collarless coat and a matching blouse. She tucked the top into a pleated mini skirt, which could've been plucked from Taylor Swift's winter wardrobe.

Dakota's Swift-coded streak continued with semi-sheer tights and knee-high boots. The patent exterior and pointed toe boxes looked quite similar to Swift's Louis Vuitton pair on Dec. 9. A small, phone-fitting clutch ended her monochrome set on an effortless note.

Dakota led the way for her sister in all-black attire. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paparazzi photos confirmed Elle went an entirely different direction with her holiday look. The Sentimental Value star styled herself in a drop-waist, floor-grazing gown, also in black. Zoom in to see partially-sheer sleeves, which added dimension to the boatneck bodice. Elle's take on the drop-waist trend featured a subtly pleated skirt, similar to styles seen on Calvin Klein, Magda Butrym, and Tod's Fall 2025 runways.

The star swapped her sister's boots for strappy sandals, which barely peeked out from beneath her flowy maxi skirt. She accessorized with a statement red lip, a Dakota-inspired envelope clutch, and a matching satin headband. Cotton headbands continue to dominate the street style scene, but Elle endorsed a more structured, posh silhouette. Think more Grace Kelly, less Bella Hadid en route to a yoga class.

Elle followed her sister's color palette, but stayed true to her aesthetic. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Though Elle and Dakota work with the same stylist (Samantha McMillen), they rarely coordinate this much. On the off chance they do walk a red carpet together, they typically source separate designers. (See Elle in a T-shirt and feather skirt from Balenciaga, and Dakota's floral archival Giorgio Armani gown at the Academy Museum Gala.)

Such a switch suggests their first feature film together, The Nightingale, will welcome a press tour of coordinating outfits. February 2027 can't come soon enough.

