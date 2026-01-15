Just when I thought my sneaker collection was complete (read: overflowing), Ana de Armas put an underrated training shoe on my radar.

The Blonde actor is a frequent gym-goer, and has recently been favoring APL's Techloom Tracer Sneakers, a relatively niche model despite the brand's celebrity fanbase. She's been wearing them out since Oct. 2025, and was photographed in the $280 sneakers once again on January 14, in her signature black-on-black shade.

Ana de Armas was spotted post-sweat sesh in APL sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The L.A.-based label designed the Techloom Tracers for high-intensity workouts like HIIT or cross training, hence its non-stretch footbed. Armas paired hers with a pale pink athleisure set. Perhaps Dakota Johnson's Nike V2Ks—in black with charcoal gray accents—inspired her switch from the beige New Balance 9060s she's been known to wear.

She also carried two Louis Vuitton bags, another go-to in her workout outfits. (She's a brand ambassador, after all.) First, there was the Keepall Bandoulière 45, covered in the iconic, now-130-year-old monogram. Then, she added her everyday purse, the Coussin Bucket; the $3,900 black drawstring style boasted the same monogram, except embossed.

No matter where she's going for her workout, de Armas includes at least one Louis Vuitton piece in her athleisure outfit. Earlier this month, paparazzi spotted her in a Women's Best matching set, Louis Vuitton's reversible jean jacket, and New Balance 9060s (also a favorite of Margot Robbie's and Sydney Sweeney's).

Tracking down a multi-purpose sneaker—one that's gym and fashion-friendly—is no easy feat. Thankfully, de Armas did the work for us. Everyone say, "Thank you, Ana."

Shop Black Sneakers Inspired by Ana de Armas

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors