After back-to-back heat waves, I think I can speak for everyone when I say: I'm so over summer style. Fashion girls have already begun fantasizing about fall 2025 trends, counting down the days until they'll swap flip-flops and Pucci prints for cozier counterparts, at last. And this week, while exploring the chilly streets of London, Zendaya has acted as a walking autumnal mood board.

The A-lister is currently in the U.K. while her fiancé, Tom Holland films Spider-Man: A Brand New Day. During her stay, the star debuted a fall-coded look that will surely be copied infinitely throughout the coming months. Zendaya gave the food-inspired butter yellow tint a fall re-brand, for a visit to the Marvel set.

She wore a mohair sweater over a matching button-down, doubling up on the pastel hue. According to Marie Claire's London-based digital director, Jenny Hollander, "it feels like October" in the English capital—hence, the actor's return to layered looks.

Zendaya upped the October energy with a pair of cropped, dark-wash straight-leg jeans—a fall 2024 fad that's back for round two. Earlier in the week, she endorsed the rise of sneakerinas, but on Thursday, she revisited her faithful brown leather loafers. She wore the delightfully freaky Tabi-loafer hybrid from Maison Margiela, which she debuted in July.

Zendaya endorsed butter yellow, in a mohair sweater and Tabi loafers. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

When she's off-duty, Zendaya rarely carries a designer handbag. (Occasionally, she makes an exception for the Louis Vuitton Neverfull.) She prefers niche purses instead, like this canvas tote printed with Gustav Klimt's "Mother and Child" portrait. Her only other accessory was her five-carat engagement ring, rumored to be worth a whopping $120,000.

It's unclear how much screen time Zendaya will have in the upcoming Spider-Man sequel—the final casting hasn't been announced yet. Whether she's in London to support her fiancé or perform herself, any Zendaya spotting is a win in my book.

