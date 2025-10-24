Ever since I hit "Add to Cart" on my Miu Miu ballet flats two years ago, I knew they'd be worth my investment. Seeing Olivia Rodrigo wear her own pair onstage this week justified my rare designer purchase even more.

The "Driver's License" singer hosted an exclusive concert in New York City on October 23, her first since wrapping the GUTS tour earlier this year. It was ostensibly to celebrate her campaign with American Express. I viewed it as a living, breathing review of her Miu Miu ballet flats.

Olivia Rodrigo spent the entire hour-long set onstage in an olive green pair. The shade perfectly coordinated with her crystal-coated green organza mini dress. But the real appeal wasn't in how preppy-chic they looked layered under knee-high socks. It was how comfortable the Grammy winner looked jumping, twirling and posing on stage in them.

Olivia Rodrigo wore custom Miu Miu to her American Express Platinum Concert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ballet flats don't often score high on the comfort scale. But Rodrigo's satin Miu Miu pair was constructed for dancing all night. Like a real ballet slipper, the elastic didn't slip as she transitioned from piano ballads ("Lacy") to punk-rock anthems ("All American Bitch"). She twirled in her ballet flats like they rivaled bouncy Salomon or Hoka sneakers. All the while, the dainty silhouette and teeny-tiny bow aligned perfectly with the pop princess style she's crafted with stylists Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo.

Of course, I know firsthand how surprisingly wearable Olivia Rodrigo's Miu Miu ballet flats can be. I treated myself to a black pair in Februrary 2023, after months of daydreaming about wearing them off the Miu Miu runway. (I was a dancer in a past life, so trends like ballet sneakers and mesh flats always get my attention.) When my pair finally arrived, I immediately started styling them into every outfit I could think of.

Sure, the fashion insider credit of a runway-approved Miu Miu shoe had its appeal. When asked why I couldn't take them off, my answer came back to how good my feet felt walking around in them—even after a 15,000-step day during fashion week.

I wear the same Miu Miu ballet flats in black every fashion week. (Image credit: Halie LeSavage)

I'm not a pop star hosting invite-only American Express concerts, so my styling isn't quite as glam as Rodrigo's. During the fall, I pair mine with oversize sweaters, pleated midi skirts, and slouchy socks—my twist on a Degas ballerina. When spring and summer roll back around, this pair remains my go-to with Dôen dresses and cotton poplin button-up shirts.

I'd love a chance to coordinate mine with custom Miu Miu, but my fall outfit formulas have a point to make, too: Olivia Rodrigo's ballet flats deserve the spotlight offstage.

