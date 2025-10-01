With my focus firmly planted on Dior's Spring 2026 show (and its VIP guests), Bella Hadid's latest look nearly slipped under my radar. On October 1, the supermodel swapped a seat in Jonathan Anderson's front row for another arrondissement in Paris.

Celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Greta Lee, and Anya Taylor-Joy watched Anderson's 74-piece collection in awe, while Hadid took to the street style scene. She channeled her inner French girl in a polka-dot top (courtesy of With Jéan) and denim capri pants. The calf-length jeans were equal parts low-rise and skintight. Plus, they tapped into fall 2025's indigo wash trend, seen in runway shows from Zimmermann, Etro, Prada, and DSquared2, among others. Each extra-cropped hem ensured her slingback kitten heels—black, bow-tied Jacquemus models—had a moment, too.

Bella Hadid swapped a fashion week front-row for off-duty, denim capri pants. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Hadid layered a black leather jacket over her polka-dotted piece, because true Parisian outfits always have a little contrast. Contrary to those in Hailey Bieber's closet, this bomber was in no way oversize. Its elongated lapels, padded shoulders, and hip-length border had a cropped, '90s fit.

Since Hadid touched down in Paris on Sept. 24, she's debuted three different handbags, including a Coach Tabby, a vintage Gucci Jockey tote, and a Dior Gaucho Saddle.

Her Wednesday afternoon outing introduced another one to the mix. This time, she carried a drawstring leather bucket bag with unmarked floral appliqués. Given its seemingly simple exterior, the designer behind the bag remains a mystery. Who knows? Perhaps it's her third vintage find of the week.

Hadid skipped the jewelry on this Paris Fashion Week errand run. Only sunglasses from DMY and a perfectly-mixed matcha acted as her accessories.

It marked quite a shift from her latest catwalk look. During the Saint Laurent Spring 2026 show, Hadid paired a windbreaker-ish coat dress with elongated earrings. The heavily-embellished danglers—featuring pearls and rubies—swayed well past her shoulders.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Paris Fashion Week still has a slew of presentations ahead. Hadid's latest outing suggests there's another appearance up her sleeve. Whether that's on or off the catwalk, only time will tell. Regardless, I'm just grateful she hasn't jetted home yet.

Shop Denim Capris Inspired by Bella Hadid