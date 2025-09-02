Kaia Gerber Borrows Bella Hadid's White Skirt Set for the Venice Film Festival

The 2025 Venice Film Festival is keeping me on my toes. In less than a week, Amanda Seyfried borrowed Julia Roberts's Versace suit; Ayo Edebiri debuted Mathieu Blazy's Chanel; and a Givenchy-clad Kaia Gerber hard-launched her relationship with Lewis Pullman. Seyfried, Roberts, and Edebiri have since jetted home, but Gerber has a few more summery surprises up her sleeve.

On September 2, Gerber and Pullman were photographed in matching summer whites outside the Hotel Excelsior. The five-star resort literally rolled out the red carpet for the couple, much like the festival itself. Gerber, for one, ignored the "no white after Labor Day" rule in an ivory two-piece from With Jéan. The Sharni set features a halter-style wrap top and an asymmetrical midi skirt.

Unlike the skintight tanks in Kendall Jenner's closet, this $144 top hung loose from the plunging V-neck to the open back. Her now-signature Gucci Jackie bag returned to her shoulder, continuing the cream monochrome theme.

Kaia Gerber walked hand-in-hand with Lewis Pullman in summer whites. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since Gerber landed in Venice last Thursday, she's gone for closed-toe shoes—despite the week's 80° Fahrenheit forecast. On Tuesday, however, she styled her first flip-flops of the festival: look-alike kitten heels to Hailey Bieber's Totemes. Similar to Bieber's $520 thongs, they were entirely leather, from the itty-bitty stilettos to the V-shaped straps.

Kaia paired the all-white skirt set with heeled flip-flops. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It wasn't quite a Seyfried-Roberts moment, but Gerber's With Jéan outfit is also in Bella Hadid's closet. On August 17, the supermodel wore the same Sharni set at an Ôrebella launch party. She even styled it similarly to Gerber, with minimal jewelry. The only difference? Her $204 skirt draped below Hadid's waist, giving her look an overarching '90s nostalgia.

With Hadid and Gerber's approval, it's a wonder that the Sharni styles are still available to shop. Even the polka-dot With Jéan top Gerber wore on Aug. 31 hasn't sold out yet. Make the most of this glitch in the matrix by placing an order ASAP.

