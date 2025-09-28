Bella Hadid Pairs One of Fall 2025's Biggest Shoe Trends With Wide-Leg Pants and a Sheer Blouse

As the weather cools, models and celebrities are delving into their closets to find their chicest fall outfits. After Gigi Hadid paired the perfect autumnal loafers with cashmere track pants for a day out in New York, Bella Hadid stole elements of her sister's fall style for a trip to Paris. A slouchy bag, a sheer blouse, a leather jacket, and wide-leg pants completed the smart look.

Bella was photographed leaving her hotel on Sunday, September 28, one day before the start of Paris Fashion Week. The model wore a sheer white blouse, revealing her bra underneath, with a fitted leather jacket over the top. A pair of dark blue wide-leg pants, adorned with a black belt featuring a silver buckle, were the perfect choice for Paris's colder climes.

The model accessorized her sleek outfit with a pair of black Gucci Jordaan Horsebit-Detailed Leather Loafers, which feature a buckle and retail for $1,050. Hadid completed the look with a Gucci Brown Python Leather Horsebit Jockey Tote.

Bella Hadid wearing fall loafers in Paris. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Bella's choice of footwear is perfectly in keeping with fall 2025's shoe trends. As Marie Claire's fashion features editor Emma Childs recently reported, for fall 2025 specifically, "designers incorporated nearly every style imaginable to evoke a collegiate and prepster vibe." Basically, there's never been a better time to invest in a pair of versatile loafers just like Bella's.

