Selena Gomez Pulls Off the Capri Pants Trend for the First Time Since 2017

I need her date-night denim, stat.

Selena Gomez pulled off the capri pant trend with a dark denim pair in California
(Image credit: Backgrid)
I bought my first capri pants back in April, mere days after Hailey Bieber declared, in a skintight black pair, "They're back." I went with dark-wash denim, because I prefer jeans to leggings. Until now, however, I haven't had enough celebrity outfit inspiration to give them a proper go.

On August 5, Selena Gomez finally delivered the ultimate tutorial in a strikingly similar style, except hers boasted Jacquemus tags. After a cooking class in Century City, California, with her fiancé, Benny Blanco, paparazzi captured Gomez in her $550 date-night denim, which stopped just below her knee. She paired the capris with a luxe two-piece from La Ligne, the New York-based brand behind Jennifer Lawrence's favorite Colby Pants. Gomez's black-and-white cardigan, plus the matching tank, debuted in a July collab between La Ligne and actress Dianna Agron.

Selena Gomez pulled off the capri pant trend with a dark denim pair in California

Selena Gomez was all smiles in denim dark-wash capris post-cooking class.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Similar to Kendall Jenner and Bieber, who frequently style capris with itty-bitty heels, Gomez slipped on pointy Jacquemus pumps. She chose Le Classiques, a $950 slingback silhouette worn by Bieber, Dua Lipa, and Zendaya to It-shoe status last summer.

Shockingly, the Rare Beauty founder didn't carry a purse (though her Osoi Boat Bag would've fit right in here). She also opted for little jewelry; only silver hoop earrings and her $225,000 engagement ring. The six-carat sparkler met Gomez's shimmer quota and then some.

Black Les Classiques 'the High Cubisto Slingbacks' Heels
Jacquemus
Black Les Classiques 'the High Cubisto Slingbacks' Heels

As far as I know, Gomez hasn't publicly worn capris since June 2017, during her Bad Liar press tour. Believe it or not, her last pair was also a Jacquemus find, courtesy of the Fall 2017 collection. Following the runway model's lead, the "Same Old Love" singer coupled a plunging white blouse with gray trouser-ish capris. An oversize scarf belt, also from Jacquemus, separated the two.

Selena Gomez last styled capri pants in June 2017, also from Jacquemus

In June 2017, Selena turned heads in trouser-like capris, also from Jacquemus.

(Image credit: Splash News)

Capri pants dominated the style scene this summer. If Gomez has any say in the matter, they aren't going anywhere. By styling them with a cardigan combo, the A-lister proved they're just as suitable for fall. Don't pack up your pair, or your kitten sandal heels, just yet.

Shop Styles Inspired by Selena Gomez

La Ligne X Dianna Agron Dianna Cardigan
La Ligne X Dianna Agron
Dianna Cardigan

La Ligne X Dianna Agron Dianna Tank
La Ligne X Dianna Agron
Dianna Tank

Fernando De-Nîmes Capri Jeans
Jacquemus
Fernando De-Nîmes Capri Jeans

Zoe Capri
GRLFRND
Zoe Capri

We the Free Dusk to Dawn Capri Jeans
Free People
We the Free Dusk to Dawn Capri Jeans

Ravena Large Plump Hoops by Aureus + Argent
Banana Republic
Ravena Large Plump Hoops by Aureus + Argent

