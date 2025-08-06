I bought my first capri pants back in April, mere days after Hailey Bieber declared, in a skintight black pair, "They're back." I went with dark-wash denim, because I prefer jeans to leggings. Until now, however, I haven't had enough celebrity outfit inspiration to give them a proper go.

On August 5, Selena Gomez finally delivered the ultimate tutorial in a strikingly similar style, except hers boasted Jacquemus tags. After a cooking class in Century City, California, with her fiancé, Benny Blanco, paparazzi captured Gomez in her $550 date-night denim, which stopped just below her knee. She paired the capris with a luxe two-piece from La Ligne, the New York-based brand behind Jennifer Lawrence's favorite Colby Pants. Gomez's black-and-white cardigan, plus the matching tank, debuted in a July collab between La Ligne and actress Dianna Agron.

Selena Gomez was all smiles in denim dark-wash capris post-cooking class. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Similar to Kendall Jenner and Bieber, who frequently style capris with itty-bitty heels, Gomez slipped on pointy Jacquemus pumps. She chose Le Classiques, a $950 slingback silhouette worn by Bieber, Dua Lipa, and Zendaya to It-shoe status last summer.

Shockingly, the Rare Beauty founder didn't carry a purse (though her Osoi Boat Bag would've fit right in here). She also opted for little jewelry; only silver hoop earrings and her $225,000 engagement ring. The six-carat sparkler met Gomez's shimmer quota and then some.

Jacquemus Black Les Classiques 'the High Cubisto Slingbacks' Heels $950 at SSENSE

As far as I know, Gomez hasn't publicly worn capris since June 2017, during her Bad Liar press tour. Believe it or not, her last pair was also a Jacquemus find, courtesy of the Fall 2017 collection. Following the runway model's lead, the "Same Old Love" singer coupled a plunging white blouse with gray trouser-ish capris. An oversize scarf belt, also from Jacquemus, separated the two.

In June 2017, Selena turned heads in trouser-like capris, also from Jacquemus. (Image credit: Splash News)

Capri pants dominated the style scene this summer. If Gomez has any say in the matter, they aren't going anywhere. By styling them with a cardigan combo, the A-lister proved they're just as suitable for fall. Don't pack up your pair, or your kitten sandal heels, just yet.

Shop Styles Inspired by Selena Gomez

