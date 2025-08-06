Selena Gomez Pulls Off the Capri Pants Trend for the First Time Since 2017
I need her date-night denim, stat.
I bought my first capri pants back in April, mere days after Hailey Bieber declared, in a skintight black pair, "They're back." I went with dark-wash denim, because I prefer jeans to leggings. Until now, however, I haven't had enough celebrity outfit inspiration to give them a proper go.
On August 5, Selena Gomez finally delivered the ultimate tutorial in a strikingly similar style, except hers boasted Jacquemus tags. After a cooking class in Century City, California, with her fiancé, Benny Blanco, paparazzi captured Gomez in her $550 date-night denim, which stopped just below her knee. She paired the capris with a luxe two-piece from La Ligne, the New York-based brand behind Jennifer Lawrence's favorite Colby Pants. Gomez's black-and-white cardigan, plus the matching tank, debuted in a July collab between La Ligne and actress Dianna Agron.
Similar to Kendall Jenner and Bieber, who frequently style capris with itty-bitty heels, Gomez slipped on pointy Jacquemus pumps. She chose Le Classiques, a $950 slingback silhouette worn by Bieber, Dua Lipa, and Zendaya to It-shoe status last summer.
Shockingly, the Rare Beauty founder didn't carry a purse (though her Osoi Boat Bag would've fit right in here). She also opted for little jewelry; only silver hoop earrings and her $225,000 engagement ring. The six-carat sparkler met Gomez's shimmer quota and then some.
As far as I know, Gomez hasn't publicly worn capris since June 2017, during her Bad Liar press tour. Believe it or not, her last pair was also a Jacquemus find, courtesy of the Fall 2017 collection. Following the runway model's lead, the "Same Old Love" singer coupled a plunging white blouse with gray trouser-ish capris. An oversize scarf belt, also from Jacquemus, separated the two.
Capri pants dominated the style scene this summer. If Gomez has any say in the matter, they aren't going anywhere. By styling them with a cardigan combo, the A-lister proved they're just as suitable for fall. Don't pack up your pair, or your kitten sandal heels, just yet.
