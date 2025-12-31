Bella Hadid Revisits the Y2K Aesthetic, in Lace-Up Jeans and a Cropped Baby Tee
Her 2026 vibes are feeling more 2006.
Since entering the rodeo community, Bella Hadid's style has evolved rapidly. Formerly the poster child for authentic Y2K dressing, the supermodel's fashion sense has recently begun leaning Westward. Sartorially speaking, Hadid has been representing her horse girl roots, consistently wearing Western staples, such as cowboy boots, 10-gallon hats, and XL belt buckles.
As we enter the new year, however, Hadid is reverting back to the early-'00s aesthetic. While out in Aspen, CO on New Year's Eve Eve, the star was photographed wearing the naughties pop star uniform. She styled it so well, the resulting photos easily could have been taken in 2002.
While shopping with friends, Hadid wore a cropped baby tee printed with a massive smiley face. She then layered it over a another Heather gray tee, for a true Y2K fashion experience—and her look only got more nostalgic from there.
In addition to her graphic tee, Hadid also sported a pair of lace-front jeans, the likes of which have been seen on 2000s-era muses like Christina Aguilera, Paris Hilton, and Britney Spears. They came equipped with a retro medium wash and subtle flare silhouette—plus, of course, a leather tie in the front.
Accessories included a brown leather bag and oversized tortoise sunglasses. And, on her feet, Hadid wore statement boots of the highest degree. She chose pointed-toe stilettos made of tiger-print pony hair.
The outfit's final detail was straight out of a rom-com. She layered a lacy, ankle-length cardigan with a matching fur collar over top her Y2K ensemble. The piece added a romantic element to her otherwise laid-back aesthetic. Go ahead and add this look to your 2026 mood board.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.