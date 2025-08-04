Hailey Bieber would be proud to learn I cleared out an entire drawer in my bathroom for oversized '90s headbands. Ever since a post-Pilates Bieber endorsed its renaissance in March, I've swapped all other head gear for the nostalgic accessory.

Until now, oversize headbands have been a street style staple for me, Bieber, and Bella Hadid. But on August 3, Sydney Sweeney proved the trend can appear just as red carpet-ready.

Reunited with her longtime stylist, Molly Dickson, the duo sourced bridal designer Danielle Frankel for the Americana premiere. First, Sweeney slipped on a tea-length strapless dress, complete with a satin drop-waist corset and a voluminous tulle skirt. The gown's butter yellow tint matched her chunky fabric headband, made just for her by New York-based designer. It stretched from her forehead to the crown of Sweeney's head, as most did in the '90s. She accessorized further with diamond earrings, a tennis bracelet, and an Ametrine ring, all from Effy Jewelry.

Sydney Sweeney made a case for red carpet headbands at the Americana premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweeney's custom look clearly emulated Frankel's latest line, Collection X, which featured ethereal takes on cotton headbands. Instead of the usual veil or crown, Frankel paired glamorous wedding gowns with hairbands. Much like Sweeney's, the aisle-ready accent hid each model's hairline and ears.

By wearing the corseted dress in a buttery hue, however, the Euphoria star's set leaned more retro than aisle-ready. Her ultra-pointy pumps embodied this nostalgic theme, too.

A post shared by Danielle Frankel (@daniellefrankelstudio) A photo posted by on

Since '90s trends regularly influence Sweeney's style, it's no surprise that cotton headbands have been in her wardrobe for years. In late 2023, she ushered in their resurgence at multiple A-list affairs, including a Paris Fashion Week dinner hosted by Miu Miu. Similar to her latest look, a fabric band covered the same square footage on her forehead. This time, Sweeney chose a black version to complement her sequin little black dress, courtesy of Miu Miu.

In Oct. 2023, Sydney first endorsed the cotton headband's comeback. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before now, I'd never thought to dress up '90s headbands. In my mind, they've always been reserved for hair wash days and errand runs. This weekend, though, I'll take them out on the town, primed with Sweeney's step-and-repeat as my blueprint.

