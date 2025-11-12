On the eve of my thirteenth birthday, my mom handed me a dainty box containing what would become my most prized possession: my very first Coach bag. It was a patent-leather cherry red confection, and I carried it to every event on my social calendar from that point onward. In fact, I still own it.

My collection of It bags from the New York label has grown a lot since then, but one thing hasn't changed: Coach still makes excellent gifts in 2025.

The brand introduced its latest collection with an Elle Fanning-fronted campaign earlier this week, and it's filled with must-haves, from refreshed suede and leather iterations of the still-viral Brooklyn Bag to a (chicly) worn-in looking version of the classic Tabby Bag already beloved by Bella Hadid. These sit next to cozy-feeling shearling-lined and shimmery styles perfect for gifting or for carrying to your next holiday party.

If you have a bag-obsessed shopper on your holiday list who's always looking for a new style to add to their collection, this is the gift guide for you. Pretty much every style on this list retails for less than $500 and will undoubtedly become modern heirlooms, so they'll definitely delight that special someone in your life.

