Take It From Me, a Lifelong Collector: These Coach Bags Would Make Excellent Holiday Gifts
13 styles that you should wrap ASAP.
On the eve of my thirteenth birthday, my mom handed me a dainty box containing what would become my most prized possession: my very first Coach bag. It was a patent-leather cherry red confection, and I carried it to every event on my social calendar from that point onward. In fact, I still own it.
My collection of It bags from the New York label has grown a lot since then, but one thing hasn't changed: Coach still makes excellent gifts in 2025.
The brand introduced its latest collection with an Elle Fanning-fronted campaign earlier this week, and it's filled with must-haves, from refreshed suede and leather iterations of the still-viral Brooklyn Bag to a (chicly) worn-in looking version of the classic Tabby Bag already beloved by Bella Hadid. These sit next to cozy-feeling shearling-lined and shimmery styles perfect for gifting or for carrying to your next holiday party.
If you have a bag-obsessed shopper on your holiday list who's always looking for a new style to add to their collection, this is the gift guide for you. Pretty much every style on this list retails for less than $500 and will undoubtedly become modern heirlooms, so they'll definitely delight that special someone in your life.
This is Bella Hadid's pick (and honestly mine, too). The distressed leather looks so cool, and unlike other Tabby styles you've seen.
The Empire Bag has been a favorite of mine pretty much since it debuted. Gift them their new favorite work bag.
Speaking of Brooklyn bags—if she hasn't tried one yet, I recommend this slate gray suede one. It's a great work bag (it made our list of the best laptop-friendly options) because it's so roomy and easy to style.
