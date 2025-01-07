Selena Gomez Kicks Off Her Bridal Fashion Era With a $6,500 Wedding-Inspired Dress and "Love Affair" Pumps
Engagement season is off to a strong start.
It's engagement season in Hollywood and the bride hive is eating good. It all started in December, when Selena Gomez got engaged to boyfriend Benny Blanco. The pop star accepted a marquise-cut diamond ring while wearing Banana Republic jeans (a win for the under-$150 crowd). Only a few weeks later, Dua Lipa seemingly conformed her own engagement, accessorizing her lace catsuit with a stunning diamond signet ring.
On Sunday, the Golden Globes brought yet another wave of wedding content, when Zendaya announced her engagement to Tom Holland on the red carpet with a 5-carat diamond worth a projected $120,000. The award show also acted as an unofficial kick-off for the Gomez-Blanco pre-nuptial press tour. Blanco set the tone for the couple's wedding fashion, in a groom-coded ivory suit.
Two days later, Gomez is already following his lead. On Jan. 6, the "Single Soon" singer made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, looking every bit the bride-to-be. She wore a not-yet-released Raisa Vanessa mini dress straight off the brand's Spring 2025 runway.
Though simple in silhouette, the number was nothing short of dazzling, covered in hundreds of teardrop pearls and crystal embellishments. Stylist Erin Walsh paired it for Gomez simply with a scarlet lip and a pair of white satin Aquazzura heels, aptly named the Love Affair Pump.
After filming, Gomez was seen leaving the studio in another bridal mini dress—this one, however, had a totally different vibe. The star was dressed in a one-shoulder Valentino Garavani design. Originally priced at $6,500, the crepe style featured a preppy scalloped trim.
Playing up the minimalist vibe, she styled it with a satin Saint Laurent blazer that matched her Aquazzura shoes (the same pair she wore earlier). Her outfit's final addition was a $3,596 mini bag from Roger Vivier, which featured a jeweled buckle and a rattan bodice. Its creamy satin flap and bedazzled top handle made the beachy purse feel appropriately bridal.
I'm calling it now: 2025 is the year of the bride—and the elevated anti-bride. Even recently-cancelled engagements still resulted in some incredible fashion moments, after all. Zoë Kravitz replaced her engagement ring with a pair of massive diamond earrings and Jennifer Lopez is currently on a post-divorce revenge dressing kick.
Shop White Mini Dresses Inspired By Selena Gomez
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
