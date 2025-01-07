Selena Gomez Kicks Off Her Bridal Fashion Era With a $6,500 Wedding-Inspired Dress and "Love Affair" Pumps

It's engagement season in Hollywood and the bride hive is eating good. It all started in December, when Selena Gomez got engaged to boyfriend Benny Blanco. The pop star accepted a marquise-cut diamond ring while wearing Banana Republic jeans (a win for the under-$150 crowd). Only a few weeks later, Dua Lipa seemingly conformed her own engagement, accessorizing her lace catsuit with a stunning diamond signet ring.

On Sunday, the Golden Globes brought yet another wave of wedding content, when Zendaya announced her engagement to Tom Holland on the red carpet with a 5-carat diamond worth a projected $120,000. The award show also acted as an unofficial kick-off for the Gomez-Blanco pre-nuptial press tour. Blanco set the tone for the couple's wedding fashion, in a groom-coded ivory suit.

Two days later, Gomez is already following his lead. On Jan. 6, the "Single Soon" singer made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, looking every bit the bride-to-be. She wore a not-yet-released Raisa Vanessa mini dress straight off the brand's Spring 2025 runway.

Selena Gomez wears a pearl-embellished mini dress on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though simple in silhouette, the number was nothing short of dazzling, covered in hundreds of teardrop pearls and crystal embellishments. Stylist Erin Walsh paired it for Gomez simply with a scarlet lip and a pair of white satin Aquazzura heels, aptly named the Love Affair Pump.

She styled the bridal look with satin Aquazzura pumps and a red lip. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After filming, Gomez was seen leaving the studio in another bridal mini dress—this one, however, had a totally different vibe. The star was dressed in a one-shoulder Valentino Garavani design. Originally priced at $6,500, the crepe style featured a preppy scalloped trim.

Playing up the minimalist vibe, she styled it with a satin Saint Laurent blazer that matched her Aquazzura shoes (the same pair she wore earlier). Her outfit's final addition was a $3,596 mini bag from Roger Vivier, which featured a jeweled buckle and a rattan bodice. Its creamy satin flap and bedazzled top handle made the beachy purse feel appropriately bridal.

Later that evening, Gomez changed into another all-white 'fit, debuting a scalloped mini dress and blazer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm calling it now: 2025 is the year of the bride—and the elevated anti-bride. Even recently-cancelled engagements still resulted in some incredible fashion moments, after all. Zoë Kravitz replaced her engagement ring with a pair of massive diamond earrings and Jennifer Lopez is currently on a post-divorce revenge dressing kick.

