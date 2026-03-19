Sorry, Flats—This Vintage-Inspired Pump Trend Is Taking Over for Spring

It’s no secret that high-vamp flats are getting thousands of steps in celebrities' spring outfits. From Hailey Bieber to Kendall Jenner, I've counted dozens of A-listers favoring the low-to-the-ground, walkable style. However, Dua Lipa recently decided all our footwear needs to level up—literally. She just opted for a pair of lofty, vintage-inspired pumps, another Spring 2026 shoe trend that deserves just as much attention.

On Wednesday, March 18, the "Houdini" singer hosted a private Nespresso event in New York City. (She's a new ambassador for the company.) Her Puma sneakers and Chanel flats took the night off, ceding the spotlight to a pair of $995 Christian Louboutin Miss Z Pumps. Coated in a brilliant shade of ivory, her sky-high heels matched her strapless Versace dress stitched with crushed satin fabric. To stay warm in NYC’s ongoing spring cold-snap, Lipa bundled up in a tailored black coat.

Pictured above, Lipa showcases her chic Louboutins. (Image credit: Backgrid)

She completed her elegant look with a shimmering Bulgari Serpenti necklace, a few other gems from the high-jewelry house, and of course, her custom engagement ring—which can easily be spotted from a mile away.

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All those jewels couldn't entirely pull focus from her stilettos. Lipa's footwear choice falls right in line with this season's most coveted, runway-approved shoe trends.

During the Spring 2026 fashion week circuit, several designers anchored their collections in towering heels that embraced a ladylike appeal. Gucci showcased a classic black pair adorned with the label’s signature horsebit hardware. Meanwhile, Saint Laurent gave the look a slingback treatment with a dainty strap secured behind the ankle. And at Stella McCartney, fiery red versions appeared alongside retro shift dresses and sultry gowns.

On the Spring 2026 runways, sharp pumps took center stage. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

It’s clear that old-fashioned pumps have made quite the comeback this season. I, for one, will be taking style notes from top-tier runways—and following in Lipa’s footsteps.

Ahead, discover all the polished high heels that have marched right into my shopping cart. Yes, you’ll spot some designer options, but you’ll also see several affordable alternatives that are budget-friendly. (We don't all have a pop-star salary, after all.)

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Shop Lofty Pumps Inspired by Dua Lipa