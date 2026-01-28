Rihanna Adds to Her Fresh-Off-the-Runway Dior Wardrobe With Fall 2026 Men's Coat

Her all-access pass to the Dior sample closet is coming in handy.

Rihanna trades fresh-off-the-runway Dior couture for a knitted little black dress


Unlike Jennifer Lawrence and Anya Taylor-Joy, Rihanna's Haute Couture Week run in Paris didn't end with Jonathan Anderson's bow at the end of the Dior runway. On the contrary: The pop star's off-duty outfits have increased, now that the new couture collection is ripe for the taking.

Mere hours after the show, on January 26, Rihanna styled the oversize floral earrings we saw on Anderson's debut couture runway, instantly setting them up for trend status. The following day, her Dior by Anderson streak continued, not with haute couture, but six-day-old Fall 2026 menswear. Stylist Jahleel Weaver got his hands on Look 27's hero piece: a black puffer-style cape covered in multi-color flowers, both printed and 3D. Similar to the model on the runway, the Grammy winner popped its shearling-lined collar for classic Rihanna-core drama.

Rihanna started another night in Paris wearing fresh-off-the-runway Dior and two handbags

Rihanna started her night in fresh-off-the-runway Dior Fall 2026 menswear.



She swapped the white button-down with a baggy black hoodie, which covered the waistband of her now-signature, split-hem leggings. Rihanna's accessories—beginning with oval-shaped sunglasses and pointy pumps—maintained the moody color story.

A model wearing Rihanna&#039;s puffer cape-coat hybrid on the Dior Men&#039;s Fall 2026 runway

See Rihanna's cape on the Dior menswear runway last week.



Even her set of Dior handbags (yes, she carried two) got the noir-centric memo. How could Rihanna possibly pick just one? Every silhouette Anderson has released so far—whether it be the Bow Bag, the reimagined Lady Diors, or the single-strap Cigale—have become Hollywood favorites, capable of complementing any collection they join. (See Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lawrence, and Greta Lee's Cigales for proof.)

In the end, Rihanna stacked a never-before-seen Cigale on top of Spring 2026's quilted hobo. The combination proved the versatility of a good black bag (or bags): The bow-embellished Cigale boasted glossy alligator-embossed leather, while the hobo added texture through the stitching.

A model carried Rihanna&#039;s croc Dior Cigale on the spring 2026 runway

Rihanna's Cigale debuted in rust orange on the Dior Spring 2026 runway.



A model carried Rihanna&#039;s quilted dior bag on the spring 2026 runway

Her quilted hobo bag graced the catwalk a few looks later.



A few hours later, Rihanna returned to the Parisian street style scene—this time in her first non-Dior look of the week. Still, her all-black attire paid homage to the house's legacy, with a lacy black bra and a fur shawl wrapped around her shoulders.

At first glance, you might assume she's wearing a regular knee-grazing pencil skirt. However, this is Rihanna we're talking about. It's actually a rare vintage find from John Galliano's Fall 1998 collection for his eponymous line.

Rihanna was spotted during Paris Haute Couture Week wearing a knitted vintage skirt set

Later that night, RiRi re-emerged in vintage John Galliano.



Paris Haute Couture Week may end tomorrow, but Rihanna's relationship with Anderson is just blooming. The Fenty Beauty founder's recent late-night looks prove she doesn't need a red carpet to make a statement in Dior, especially as the face of the brand's J'Adore perfume. And she's making use of her all-access pass to the sample room.

