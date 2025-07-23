Pamela Anderson Reinvents the Sheer Trend With—Wait for It—Naked Sneakers

I didn't know I needed these.

Pamela Anderson styled sheer sneakers in London
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sure, it was two months ago, but I still have a bone to pick with the 2025 Cannes Film Festival for banning nudity. I'm not nearly "sheered out" yet. If anything, I want celebrities to push the fad's envelope. I love a transparent top as much as Bella Hadid, but why stop there? Give me sheer cardigans, mesh bags, or better yet, see-through sneakers.

On July 23, Pamela Anderson (and her stylist, Bailey Moon) heard my plea and accessed a relatively untapped market: naked sneakers. While promoting her forthcoming action film, The Naked Gun, in London, Anderson did a sartorial 180 from her usual pointy pumps with Jacquemus's The Tennis trainers. By the name, you might assume they're a typical Wimbledon-appropriate pair. Au contraire, each sidewall is made of clear mesh, which blends into her skin tone.

Pamela Anderson styled sheer sneakers in London

Pamela Anderson endorsed sheer sneakers in London.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Apart from her sneakers, Anderson's promo look was surprisingly conservative. She channeled the butter yellow color craze with a Polo Ralph Lauren cable-knit sweater. The pastel piece blended into her ankle-length skirt of the same butter shade. Anderson opted out of a purse, but her white Strathberry bag from July 17 would've complemented her color palette.

A few hours later, Anderson was spotted outside London's Corinthia Hotel in another sheer style. This time, she went all-in on the trend with a vintage Louis Vuitton dress, which debuted in the Spring 2012 collection. The little white dress was utterly timeless, with a boat neckline, illusion panelling, and a calf-grazing hem. To finish, she accessorized with micro-mini hoop earrings and pointy nude pumps.

Pamela Anderson was spotted in London in a sheer Louis Vuitton little white dress

Later that day, she went sheer again with a vintage Louis Vuitton dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anderson's current aesthetic embodies modern minimalism to a T, with more opaque pieces than transparent. At the rise of her career, however, the Baywatch alum pioneered sheer red carpet dressing, alongside Rose McGowan, Courtney Love, and Jennifer Lopez. In 1997, Anderson attended the American Music Awards in a peek-a-boo turtleneck gown, plus an oversize top hat.

Pamela Anderson styled a sheer long-sleeve dress at the American Music Awards

In 1997, Pamela pulled off a sheer turtleneck dress at the American Music Awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And just like that, Anderson modified the sheer trend to suit her current comfort level with her naked sneakers. If she can do it, so can you.

