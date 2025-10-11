The press tour for Emma Stone's next collaboration with director Yorgos Lanthimos is well underway. The two-time Oscar winning actress attended the movie's BFI London Film Festival premiere wearing a custom Louis Vuitton dress in a shade of orange that would make her friend Taylor Swift proud.

On Friday, October 10, Stone appeared at The Royal Festival Hall in London to promote the release of the movie Bugonia. For the occasion, the La La Land star wore a custom Louis Vuitton orange gown with a matching shawl draped over her arms. Stone's orange outfit—which was perfectly in keeping with the color scheme of Swift's 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl—popped against the red carpet.

For accessories, Stone carried a small trunk bag from Louis Vuitton's Spring Summer '26 Collection, which recently debuted on the runway at Paris Fashion Week.

Emma Stone wearing custom Louis Vuitton at the Bugonia premiere. (Image credit: Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images)

Gold jewelry by Jessica McCormack was the perfect accoutrement to Stone's glitzy outfit. $5,600 Rush Hour 'til Late Gold Earrings and $11,500 Gold 0.30Ct Diamond Earrings were paired with the designer's $56,000 Oval Wave Diamond Ring. For footwear, Stone opted for a pair of delicate gold strappy heeled sandals to walk the red carpet.

Emma Stone wearing gold strappy sandals with her 'Showgirl' orange gown. (Image credit: Getty Images/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Emma Stone inside the Bugonia movie premiere. (Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFI)

Stone isn't the only star to seemingly embrace Swift's Showgirl color palette. Last month, Jennifer Lopez shared footage of her character in Kiss of the Spider Woman wearing an autumnal rust orange outfit.

Meanwhile, Swift's The Life of a Showgirl press tour has incorporated a plethora of orange pieces, including a popular Reformation sweater and a Saint Laurent V-neck top in the same shade. With matching pieces quickly selling out from Swift's merch store, it's safe to say that fall 2025 is about to be overrun by the striking color scheme.

Shop Items Inspired by Emma Stone's 'Showgirl' Orange Outfit