Emma Stone Goes All in on Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl' Orange Aesthetic in a Custom Louis Vuitton Gown
A mini trunk bag and strappy gold sandals completed the movie premiere outfit.
The press tour for Emma Stone's next collaboration with director Yorgos Lanthimos is well underway. The two-time Oscar winning actress attended the movie's BFI London Film Festival premiere wearing a custom Louis Vuitton dress in a shade of orange that would make her friend Taylor Swift proud.
On Friday, October 10, Stone appeared at The Royal Festival Hall in London to promote the release of the movie Bugonia. For the occasion, the La La Land star wore a custom Louis Vuitton orange gown with a matching shawl draped over her arms. Stone's orange outfit—which was perfectly in keeping with the color scheme of Swift's 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl—popped against the red carpet.
For accessories, Stone carried a small trunk bag from Louis Vuitton's Spring Summer '26 Collection, which recently debuted on the runway at Paris Fashion Week.
Gold jewelry by Jessica McCormack was the perfect accoutrement to Stone's glitzy outfit. $5,600 Rush Hour 'til Late Gold Earrings and $11,500 Gold 0.30Ct Diamond Earrings were paired with the designer's $56,000 Oval Wave Diamond Ring. For footwear, Stone opted for a pair of delicate gold strappy heeled sandals to walk the red carpet.
Stone isn't the only star to seemingly embrace Swift's Showgirl color palette. Last month, Jennifer Lopez shared footage of her character in Kiss of the Spider Woman wearing an autumnal rust orange outfit.
Meanwhile, Swift's The Life of a Showgirl press tour has incorporated a plethora of orange pieces, including a popular Reformation sweater and a Saint Laurent V-neck top in the same shade. With matching pieces quickly selling out from Swift's merch store, it's safe to say that fall 2025 is about to be overrun by the striking color scheme.
Shop Items Inspired by Emma Stone's 'Showgirl' Orange Outfit
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.