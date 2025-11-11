Mustard yellow, grape, chocolate brown, and chili flake—Marie Claire's biggest color trends for Fall 2025—already had their moments this season. (Fashion girls are most loyal to the latter spice-aisle shade.) But before Winter 2026 trends fully take over, Hailey Bieber had to give lettuce green, fall's most underrated hue, the spotlight treatment.

Mere hours after Rhode launched in Sephora UK, the beauty brand's founder jetted across the pond to celebrate with her British fans. Her suitcase—and its high street-inspired components—would've been the envy of any local London girl.

Stylist Dani Michelle outfitted Bieber in a rare Chanel skirt set, beginning with a vintage wool vest. Everything about the sleeveless style screamed quintessential Chanel, from the high neck to the monochrome pockets and subtle sequins were woven into the thick wool. Blink-and-you'll-miss-it pailettes resurfaced atop Bieber's thigh-length mini skirt.

Hailey Bieber shared a behind-the-scenes peek at her London festivities—and fashion. (Image credit: @haileybieber)

The model's signature accessories grounded the surprising set, including vintage leather boots with Gucci tags. She initially debuted the stiletto-style knee-highs in October, alongside a matching midi skirt. This time, she winterized them a step further with sheer tights. Bieber's hands were noticeably The Row-less—I presume she gave her beloved evening bags the night off. For just a splash of sparkle, Bieber popped on oversize diamond studs and her engagement ring (of course).

She posed for a full-length photo op, too. (Image credit: @haileybieber)

Fans were quite shocked to see Bieber—ever the devoted minimalist—wearing colors other than black, white, or brown. Her lettuce-colored look was just as unexpected as Kendall Jenner's royal blue scarf last month. Even so, there's a chance Bieber took cues from the Fall 2025 circuit—green sprouted on Saint Laurent, Chanel, Tory Burch, Hermès, and Louis Vuitton's runways.

"Following the Brat Green phenomenon of last summer, the shade has stayed on top. My theory is that clothing manufacturers are still working with the leftover green dye from Summer '24," Emma Childs, Marie Claire's fashion features editor, tells me.

"This Hailey Bieber look is an excellent example of the color trend continuing to evolve; in a light green tweed skirt suit, she looks like a perfectly-made slice of key lime pie (the new Rhode lip peptide flavor, perhaps?)"

A model wore Bieber-ish gren on the Chanel Fall 2025 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

It even appeared via suede in the Hermès Fall 2025 presentation. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

It was slightly less pigmented in Louis Vuitton's show. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

With red-and-green season still weeks away, test a Bieber-inspired tint instead. If Bieber can style pastel pieces for fall, you can (and should), too.

