Hailey Bieber Trades Fresh-Off-the-Runway Chanel for a 20-Year-Old Vintage Versace Gown
She can't stop, won't stop with the designer serves.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
Not many fashion girls can say they wore Valentino, Gucci by Tom Ford, custom Saint Laurent, and vintage John Galliano on a business trip, but Hailey Bieber can. On February 13, the Rhode founder outdid herself again, first in fresh-off-the-runway Chanel, then 20-year-old Versace.
The internet's favorite beauty brand brought Bieber to Australia this week. (After four years of fame, Rhode is finally available to shop down under.) Even so, she wasn't all work and no play. A naked dress-wearing Bieber scored an invite to the final Wuthering Heights premiere on Feb. 12, before resuming Rhode promo the next morning.
Her Thursday began with an interview at Vogue's Forces of Fashion event, dressed in two-month-old Chanel. The Matthieu Blazy-led label loaned stylist Dani Michelle Look 64 from the Chanel Métiers d'Art Spring 2026 show: a tweed, three-tone jacket made to look like burnt paper. The matching pencil skirt traded places with light-wash Chanel cigarette jeans. Even her cap-toe pumps—punctured with strawberries on each stiletto—debuted in last December's Chanel Métiers d'Art line.
A few hours later, Vogue Australia hosted Bieber again, this time at the 2026 Summer Ball inside the Sydney Opera House. Michelle sourced Raffe Vintage's celebrity-beloved stock for a 20-year-old Versace gown seen on the Spring 2006 Men's runway.
The sleeveless, plunging slip directly opposed Bieber's previous claim that butter yellow is "played out." As seen on the runway model, nude illusion lace served as the bust's blank canvas behind built-in embroidery. Horizontal strands of rhinestones decorated the chiffon bodice, before extending onto hip cutouts.
Two contrasting fabrics converged atop her drop-waist, including a high-low outer layer made of satin. A thigh-high slit down the center revealed the tiered ruffles below, without breaking the butter yellow color story. To finish, Bieber went necklace-free in favor of pear-shaped, diamond drop earrings. Who needs a pendant when your dress already presents one?
If you haven't gathered by now, Rhode isn't "just" a beauty brand. Its success has given Bieber countless opportunities to serve a look, in campaigns and brand events alike. This week alone, she proved no runway show is out of reach for the skincare-turned-lifestyle label, even if she's simply stopping by a Sephora storefront. Bieber's next launch—and corresponding press looks—can't come soon enough.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.