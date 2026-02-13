Hailey Bieber Trades Fresh-Off-the-Runway Chanel for a 20-Year-Old Vintage Versace Gown

Not many fashion girls can say they wore Valentino, Gucci by Tom Ford, custom Saint Laurent, and vintage John Galliano on a business trip, but Hailey Bieber can. On February 13, the Rhode founder outdid herself again, first in fresh-off-the-runway Chanel, then 20-year-old Versace.

The internet's favorite beauty brand brought Bieber to Australia this week. (After four years of fame, Rhode is finally available to shop down under.) Even so, she wasn't all work and no play. A naked dress-wearing Bieber scored an invite to the final Wuthering Heights premiere on Feb. 12, before resuming Rhode promo the next morning.

Her Thursday began with an interview at Vogue's Forces of Fashion event, dressed in two-month-old Chanel. The Matthieu Blazy-led label loaned stylist Dani Michelle Look 64 from the Chanel Métiers d'Art Spring 2026 show: a tweed, three-tone jacket made to look like burnt paper. The matching pencil skirt traded places with light-wash Chanel cigarette jeans. Even her cap-toe pumps—punctured with strawberries on each stiletto—debuted in last December's Chanel Métiers d'Art line.

Stylist Dani Michelle shared a BTS pic of Hailey Bieber in fresh-off-the-runway Chanel. (Image credit: @danixmichelle)

Here's Bieber's exact Chanel jacket on the Métiers d'Art runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Her cigarette jeans opened the mid-subway runway show. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A few hours later, Vogue Australia hosted Bieber again, this time at the 2026 Summer Ball inside the Sydney Opera House. Michelle sourced Raffe Vintage's celebrity-beloved stock for a 20-year-old Versace gown seen on the Spring 2006 Men's runway.

The sleeveless, plunging slip directly opposed Bieber's previous claim that butter yellow is "played out." As seen on the runway model, nude illusion lace served as the bust's blank canvas behind built-in embroidery. Horizontal strands of rhinestones decorated the chiffon bodice, before extending onto hip cutouts.

Two contrasting fabrics converged atop her drop-waist, including a high-low outer layer made of satin. A thigh-high slit down the center revealed the tiered ruffles below, without breaking the butter yellow color story. To finish, Bieber went necklace-free in favor of pear-shaped, diamond drop earrings. Who needs a pendant when your dress already presents one?

Later on Feb. 13, Bieber walked Vogue's red carpet in vintage Versace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you haven't gathered by now, Rhode isn't "just" a beauty brand. Its success has given Bieber countless opportunities to serve a look, in campaigns and brand events alike. This week alone, she proved no runway show is out of reach for the skincare-turned-lifestyle label, even if she's simply stopping by a Sephora storefront. Bieber's next launch—and corresponding press looks—can't come soon enough.