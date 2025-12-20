Hailey Bieber Elevates 2025's Sweatpants and Slippers Trends With an Oversize Leather Tote and a Long Winter Coat
The Rhode founder's a high-low fashion expert.
When it comes to pairing high-low pieces, Hailey Bieber is a bonafide expert. On Friday, December 19, the Rhode founder was photographed grabbing lunch with husband Justin Bieber while wearing on-trend sweatpants, slippers, and some luxurious-looking accessories.
Pictured crossing the street in West Hollywood, Hailey could be seen wearing baggy gray sweatpants with black The Row slippers, tapping into two popular 2025 trends. Despite leaning into some popular hibernation-worthy styles, the makeup mogul elevated her outfit with a long black winter coat featuring a satin lapel. Although it's unclear where Hailey's exact coat is from, it looks a lot like Stella McCartney's Double-Breasted Satin-Trimmed Twill Coat.
Underneath her tailored coat, Hailey wore a cream V-neck cashmere sweater. For accessories, she carried an oversize black leather tote bag, which might be The Row's sold-out Blake Shoulder Bag.
While fall 2025 ushered in the house slipper trend, the footwear is also set to be a 2026 staple after featuring heavily on the runway. Meanwhile, a plethora of style influencers have been proving it's possible to make comfy sweatpants look chic this season.
Hailey has provided style inspiration for the end of 2025 and beyond, which is both comfortable and cute. Luckily, it's possible to recreate her high-low fashion styling as 2026 approaches.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Hailey Bieber's Style
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.