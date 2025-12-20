When it comes to pairing high-low pieces, Hailey Bieber is a bonafide expert. On Friday, December 19, the Rhode founder was photographed grabbing lunch with husband Justin Bieber while wearing on-trend sweatpants, slippers, and some luxurious-looking accessories.

Pictured crossing the street in West Hollywood, Hailey could be seen wearing baggy gray sweatpants with black The Row slippers, tapping into two popular 2025 trends. Despite leaning into some popular hibernation-worthy styles, the makeup mogul elevated her outfit with a long black winter coat featuring a satin lapel. Although it's unclear where Hailey's exact coat is from, it looks a lot like Stella McCartney's Double-Breasted Satin-Trimmed Twill Coat.

Underneath her tailored coat, Hailey wore a cream V-neck cashmere sweater. For accessories, she carried an oversize black leather tote bag, which might be The Row's sold-out Blake Shoulder Bag.

Hailey Bieber wears sweatpants, slippers, and a long winter coat. (Image credit: TeamBlackBelt / BACKGRID)

While fall 2025 ushered in the house slipper trend, the footwear is also set to be a 2026 staple after featuring heavily on the runway. Meanwhile, a plethora of style influencers have been proving it's possible to make comfy sweatpants look chic this season.

Hailey has provided style inspiration for the end of 2025 and beyond, which is both comfortable and cute. Luckily, it's possible to recreate her high-low fashion styling as 2026 approaches.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Hailey Bieber's Style