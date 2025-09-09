When Chloé launched their Kick Sneaker line last November, I predicted a pair would join Katie Holmes's closet in no time. The low-top trainers drew inspiration from "the ballet and boxing worlds," two trends right up Holmes's alley.

On September 8, the $720 ballet sneakers finally made their Holmes debut. While en route to the post office, the New Yorker styled the Cloudy Cream colorway, one of eight Kick Sneaker shades. At first glance, you might confuse their leveled silhouette for Adidas Sambas, which feature the same subtle upper curvature as the Chloé Kicks. However, the inner wedges, recycled soles, and labels atop each tongue single them out.

In true Holmes form, the sneakers weren't her only three-figure pick of the day. She ushered summer's gingham trend into fall with a blouse by Posse. The $320 top looked country-cool with light-wash jeans.

Katie Holmes was the picture of quiet luxury in Chloé's Kick Sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Chloé Kicks made quite a splash last fall. One month post-launch, Jennifer Lopez wore Holmes's exact colorway with similar wide-leg jeans, a Coach herringbone coat, and a Hermès Kelly bag.

The sneakers felt surprisingly slender for J.Lo. She usually prefers extra-heightened Nikes with both street and studio-friendly details. Nonetheless, the Chloé Kicks were a welcome, ballet-coded break from her typical footwear.

In Dec. 2024, J.Lo was spotted in Katie's exact Chloé Kicks. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Both Lopez and Holmes pledged allegiance to Chloé decades ago: Lopez with '70s-inspired blouses, and Holmes on the street style scene. The Dawson's Creek alum is especially fond of their trainers, which always walk the line between nostalgic and boho-chic.

She's worn the hand-stitched Nama Sneakers over ten times since 2022, alongside jeans, sweatpants, and even a Chloé poncho dress. The chunky, $975 Namas haven't been spotted since Nov. 2024, when the Chloé Kicks hit the market.

If the Chloé Kicks are anything like the Namas, they'll become Holmes's go-to shoe overnight. What's more, the ballet sneaker craze is staying strong this fall. While the Kicks aren't as pirouette-proof as Rihanna's Puma Speedcats, Holmes will give them their spotlight this season and beyond.