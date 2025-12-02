Sydney Sweeney Scores a Winter Coat Hat Trick in New York City

Last month, I waxed poetic about Sydney Sweeney's statement winter coats, in all their shearling-trimmed glory. On December 1, she outdid herself with a fresh trio of bold outerwear, thus prompting me to draft another love letter.

Two weeks before her next feature film, The Housemaid, hits theaters, Sweeney began her press tour in New York City. Sweeney's stylist, Molly Dickson, packed her suitcases to the brim with any fashion girl's dream coat collection.

A cropped tweed jacket from Patou set a high bar for the press tour's start. Sweeney was impossible to miss in the buttoned-up, bright-red bomber. Her drop-waist mini skirt, also in eye-squinting scarlet, debuted alongside her coat in Patou's Fall 2025 show. The actor's knee-high boots, on the other hand, boasted Magda Butrym tags. Silky-smooth calfskin covered the entire $2,075 selects, making Sweeney Hollywood's latest star to endorse the suede boot trend. (Taylor Swift, Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Lopez, and even Kate Middleton are hooked this season.)

Sydney Sweeney's evening started in the most vibrant shade of red. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Minutes after dinner at the Corner Store, Sweeney returned to the paparazzi path in another enviable winter coat. This time, she chose a wool ankle-length style from Ermanno Scervino. Without ivory-colored alpaca fur—which decorated the oversize lapels—the warm-toned brown wrap would've read simple. Single-breasted buttons halted around her hips, revealing her white go-go boots underneath.

Blink and you'll miss the brand ambassador's subtle Miu Miu homage. She carried the tan Miu Miu Arcadie Bag: a $3,200 east-west silhouette, which Sweeney owns in multiple colors.

Give it up for her second set of the evening. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Sweeney, two stellar coat-centric looks weren't enough. She needed to deliver an entire season's worth of outerwear inspiration.

Before calling it a night, she gifted photographers a close-up of a vintage Dolce & Gabbana coat. Rich, delectable burgundy leather served as the trench's foundation, while slightly-darker fur lined the hems, neckline, and cuffs. The circa-Fall 2001 score remained closed, thanks to cascading tiers of silver buckles. Her pointy pumps were a perfect match to the bordeaux-colored leather.

It seems she recently sourced the rare, 24-year-old coat from Vestiaire Collective. (Allison's Archive, another secondhand boutique, currently offers the brown rendition for $690.)

Her Dolce & Gabbana find acted as quite the grand finale. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Should your coat rack be craving some new additions, any of Sweeney's winter coats would do the trick (and then some). At this rate, you could have an entire closet full of Sweeney-inspired styles by Christmas Eve.

