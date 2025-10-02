Kendall Jenner Samples Cinnamon Brown Fall in Vintage Mugler and an $84,500 Hermès Mini Kelly

Bearing the last name Jenner automatically gives Kendall Jenner an "in" with Hermès. (Her sister, Kylie Jenner, is one of its most loyal customers.) Even so, fans rarely see the older sister with an Hermès bag in tow.

The supermodel has only carried three Hermès purses this year, contrary to her sister's six Birkin-clad outings. On October 1, Jenner debuted a fourth, which could be the rarest Hermès find in her collection: a Mini Kelly Sellier 20.

She carried it through Paris Fashion Week by the single top handle—not the crossbody strap—to ensure its chai alligator colorway remained front and center. It looked every bit like a traditional Mini Kelly, aside from its glossy animal skin exterior. Similar styles ring up for $84,500 without the sheen. There's a chance the finish increased the total price.

Kendall Jenner turned her Parisian hotel into the ultimate step-and-repeat. (Image credit: Backgrid)

At this point, it's a Kardashian-Jenner trademark to style an Hermès bag with basics. (See Kim in a gray sweatsuit and her $450,000 Himalayan Birkin.) Jenner, on the other hand, embraced the Mini Kelly's elegance in a vintage Mugler skirt suit sourced by stylist Dani Michelle. The single-breasted blazer and mini skirt were equally tailored. Pointy pumps (featuring blink-and-you'll-miss-it kitten heels) completed her monochrome pairing.

Jenner's matching set appeared a week after Hailey Bieber made a case for cinnamon brown fall. The models are close friends, so there's a chance Bieber inspired Jenner to follow suit. On Sept. 26, the Rhode founder sourced Look 13 from Ludovic de Saint Sernin's Fall 2025 collection: a taupe-ish midi dress right up Jenner's alley. She didn't accessorize with a Hermès Kelly—nor any purse, in fact—just Saint Laurent pumps and Anita Ko earrings.

Though Bieber jetted back to L.A., Jenner is holding down the cinnamon brown fort in Paris. Kylie Jenner is also in town—presumably with a Hermès Birkin as her carry-on. Last night, she attended the Mugler Spring 2026 show, but the cult-classic was absent from her arm. Fingers crossed the sisters go for a Hermès-clad stroll through an arrondissement or two.

