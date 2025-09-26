Cinnamon roll brown already holds a spot in Hailey Bieber's makeup bag. (Take Marie Claire's word for it: Rhode's peptide lip treatment exudes a fresh-from-the-oven cinnamon bun smell.) But the food-inspired color trend joined her closet on September 26, by way of a corseted evening dress from a brand beloved by celebrities.

Paparazzi captured Bieber leaving a dinner celebrating her recent Chase Reserve campaign in L.A., styled by Dani Michelle in Look 13 from Ludovic de Saint Sernin's Fall 2025 collection. The runway show was clearly the styling blueprint: Minimal jewelry ensured the balconette bust and fitted bodice were the focal point. Her ultra-pointy slingback pumps—from Saint Laurent, of course—were also brown, three shades closer to chocolate.

Hailey Bieber looked red carpet-ready after a dinner with Chase Reserve. (Image credit: Backgrid)

On the runway, the model carried a metallic clutch, but Bieber opted to go bag-less. Blink and you'll miss the diamond drop earrings from Anita Ko underneath her cinnamon-colored hair. (Each Orbit Earring will set you back $9,325, whether you prefer yellow, white, or rose gold.)

A model wore Hailey's dress on the Ludovic de Saint Sernin Fall 2025 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Though the brand has been around for less than a decade, Ludovic de Saint Sernin has amassed a celebrity fan base that includes Sophie Turner, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, and Kim Kardashian. It's also in the conversation shaping trends like cinnamon roll brown, which was also seen in recent collections from Ralph Lauren, Shushu/Tong, Saint Laurent, and Louis Vuitton.

Bieber's exact Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress is shoppable now for $910. Alas, her more budget-friendly cinnamon Peptide Lip Treatment was a limited-edition drop, and sold out months ago (alongside Peppermint Glaze, Shortcake, and Lemontini). A restock is always possible, of course, as evidenced by Salty Tan's comeback this fall. Shopping the curated edit below—or treating yourself to an actual cinnamon roll—will help pass the time.

