Hailey Bieber's Take on Cinnamon Roll Dressing Involves a Corseted Ludovic de Saint Sernin Dress
Her matching heels were the cherry—err, glaze—on top.
Cinnamon roll brown already holds a spot in Hailey Bieber's makeup bag. (Take Marie Claire's word for it: Rhode's peptide lip treatment exudes a fresh-from-the-oven cinnamon bun smell.) But the food-inspired color trend joined her closet on September 26, by way of a corseted evening dress from a brand beloved by celebrities.
Paparazzi captured Bieber leaving a dinner celebrating her recent Chase Reserve campaign in L.A., styled by Dani Michelle in Look 13 from Ludovic de Saint Sernin's Fall 2025 collection. The runway show was clearly the styling blueprint: Minimal jewelry ensured the balconette bust and fitted bodice were the focal point. Her ultra-pointy slingback pumps—from Saint Laurent, of course—were also brown, three shades closer to chocolate.
On the runway, the model carried a metallic clutch, but Bieber opted to go bag-less. Blink and you'll miss the diamond drop earrings from Anita Ko underneath her cinnamon-colored hair. (Each Orbit Earring will set you back $9,325, whether you prefer yellow, white, or rose gold.)
Though the brand has been around for less than a decade, Ludovic de Saint Sernin has amassed a celebrity fan base that includes Sophie Turner, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, and Kim Kardashian. It's also in the conversation shaping trends like cinnamon roll brown, which was also seen in recent collections from Ralph Lauren, Shushu/Tong, Saint Laurent, and Louis Vuitton.
Bieber's exact Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress is shoppable now for $910. Alas, her more budget-friendly cinnamon Peptide Lip Treatment was a limited-edition drop, and sold out months ago (alongside Peppermint Glaze, Shortcake, and Lemontini). A restock is always possible, of course, as evidenced by Salty Tan's comeback this fall. Shopping the curated edit below—or treating yourself to an actual cinnamon roll—will help pass the time.
Shop Styles Inspired by Hailey Bieber
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.