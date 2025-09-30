Kendall Jenner Swaps Neutrals for the Ultimate French Girl Fall Color Combination

Kendall Jenner is right up there with Gucci, Khaite, and Tory Burch's Fall 2025 lines in terms of modeling eccentric color combinations. This month, she's worn everything from chocolate brown and pale pink to baby blue and black. On September 30, she tested herself with perhaps her trickiest take to date. Even so, she pulled off turquoise and burgundy with ease.

Day two of Paris Fashion Week almost ended before Jenner was spotted for the first time. Thankfully, photographers captured her post-party outfit before she turned in for the night at the Costes Hotel. It was too cool-girl-coded to go unseen. Stylist Dani Michelle (presumably) dressed Jenner in the jewel-tone wrap top, which set an autumnal tone for the rest of her look. Each end of the cropped long-sleeve met in an effortless knot at the center of her bust. She opted out of necklaces, even though the top's plunging neckline would've supported one.

Next, Jenner carried an itty-bitty bag in a tint located on the opposite side of the color wheel. The handle-less clutch—with all its vintage-looking charm—was the same burgundy shade as her The Row Park Leather Tote. The only difference? Its slim margins likely made it more affordable than the Park's $1,920 price tag.

Kendall Jenner proved turquoise and burgundy are made to be worn together. (Image credit: Backgrid)

To fill in the empty space between her top and clutch, Jenner slipped on high-rise trousers. They mimicked the shape of early-aughts yoga pants (skintight toward the top, slightly flared at the hems) and came in classic black (so as to avoid distracting from her high-contrast top and bag).

I expected to see The Row's City Flip-Flops completing her look—Jenner rarely travels without them. Instead, she swapped the peep-toe thongs for pointy, chocolate brown boots. With that, another fall-friendly tone joined the mix.

Burgundy and turquoise make an unexpected pairing for the neutral-loving minimalist. Nonetheless, it was on-trend. Perhaps Jenner was inspired by Spring 2026 shows from Tibi and Dries Van Noten. The upcoming season encourages a playful approach to color blocking, one that Jenner clearly picked up on. Why wait until spring to follow suit?

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors