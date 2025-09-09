Are you tapping into suede's full styling potential this fall? I know I want to. Only one suede jacket sits in my coat closet so far. According to Gwyneth Paltrow, the velvety finish should dominate my shoe rack, too.

On Sept. 9, the unofficial start of Fashion Month, Paltrow was spotted on a commercial set wearing the suede shoes of my dreams. The crossover slingback straps and pointed square toes suggests they're olive green Proenza Schoulers. With 3.5" heels, they're just as tall as Paltrow's red carpet-ready pairs. The only difference? She usually goes with patent leather over suede at A-list affairs. Here, however, they felt perfect for autumn in New York. In fact, I wouldn't be shocked if similar styles popped up at New York Fashion Week. Paltrow's approval tends to have that effect.

Gwyneth Paltrow approved fall's suede shoe trend in NYC. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Otherwise, she looked ready for a 9-to-5 at Goop's offices in a beige blazer and matching slim trousers. Both pieces boasted Bottega Veneta tags. A white tank top peeked out from underneath her shoulder-padded topper.

Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber prefer to go the wide-leg route, inspired by their fellow New York It girls. But if Paltrow went wide-leg, her footwear would've been tricker to ID.

All over New York, the best-dressed shoppers are wearing in heavy rotation suede flats, heels, and sneakers. In late July, Dakota Johnson kicked things off with suede The Row sneakers. The Owen Runners mirror the same heightened soles as your favorite New Balances, except with an $820 price tag. On Aug. 19, Jennifer Lawrence followed her lead in suede ballet flats from Manolo Blahnik—a new addition to her slipper-heavy collection. The black ballerinas complemented her poplin Deiji Studios skirt and Dior Bowling Bag.

With Paltrow's approval, they're sure to dominate the Fashion Week circuit in New York and beyond—including my own closet.

