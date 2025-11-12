Princess Diana's "revenge dress" is still the post-breakup blueprint for fashion girls everywhere. Black suggested she was grieving, but every other feature begged to differ. The same goes for Lily Allen's latest all-black looks, down to her Chanel 25 bag.

Allen divorced ex-husband David Harbour last February, and yet, their split is still making headlines. That's because in late October, the singer released West End Girl, her first album in seven years. Rumor has it, her 14 vulnerable songs detail the messy breakup in its entirety, including alleged infidelity, an unwanted open marriage, and more. In the present, Allen is thriving, one "revenge outfit" at a time.

On November 11, she was photographed in her hometown of West London with a four-figure Chanel bag in tow. First, she layered a gray sweater underneath a blazer-style coat. The shoulder-padded topper matched her calf-length midi skirt, also in black. Thick black tights and Chelsea boots kept Allen warm in the city's 40° Fahrenheit chill. A leopard-print scarf was the cherry on top of her "revenge" London girl look.

Lily Allen was impossible to miss in West London, with a Chanel 25 bag front and center. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

It wouldn't be an accurate "revenge" 'fit without a striking designer accessory. For Princess Diana, it was a sapphire brooch-turned-choker, given to her by Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding gift. (Iconic.) Allen, on the other hand, carried the Chanel 25 handbag: a quilted, trapezoidal tote beloved by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Olivia Dean, and even Beyoncé. It seems she chose the largest of three models, featuring a trio of pockets and a drawstring closure, ringing up for $7,300.

Allen's Chanel 25 may be a new addition to her purse collection. However, the "Smile" singer is no newbie to the brand's celebrity client list—she started shopping there decades ago. Allen owns many a bowling, top-handle, minaudière, and tote bag with Chanel tags, including the quilted rendition she wore at September's Tribeca Filmmaker Program Luncheon.

Last September, Lily wore head-to-toe Chanel at a Tribeca Film Festival event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, back to Allen's November run. Less than 24 hours later, Allen swapped street style for an unexpected take on the naked dress trend. The actor watched opening night of The Hunger Games: On Stage dressed in a long-sleeve knit dress, which appeared entirely sheer. A low-rise thong, also in black, peeked out beneath the skintight skirt.

Turns out, the turtleneck number was a vintage Dior find from Nordic Poetry, a London-based secondhand store beloved by Charli xcx and Gabriette alike. It debuted in the Fall/Winter 1999 collection under then-creative director John Galliano.

The next day, Lily walked the red carpet in see-through vintage Dior. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Lily Allen turned heads at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards in custom cream-colored Colleen Allen, a rising label among industry insiders. Her free-the-nip bra top juxtaposed the simplicity of her skirt, in a way only the singer could pull off. Clearly, she's doing revenge dressing right.