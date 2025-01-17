Hailey Bieber Skips the Aspen Slopes in a Vintage Mink Coat, Suede Loafers, and Her Namesake Gucci Sunglasses
Instead, the beauty founder brunched in style.
Hailey Bieber has spent the week hitting the slopes in Aspen. But I think we all know snow sports are really just a prelude to the main event: après-ski style and relaxation at the lodge. For the Rhode founder, the moment obviously called for a gigantic chocolate brown mink wrap coat from Ralph Lauren—a fall 1995 vintage find reportedly plucked from The Reallist by stylist Dani Michelle.
That said, full-on vintage glamour isn't really Hailey Bieber's vibe—at least, not without a sprinkling of sporty accessories and minimalist wardrobe essentials for balance. To dress her hulking fur robe coat down a bit, the mother of one layered the piece with light wash wide-leg jeans, a black crewneck sweater, and a white T-shirt.
Of course, no outfit would be complete for Bieber without a trio of It girl-coded accessories. In this case, she opted for a navy New York Yankees baseball cap, black Gucci Hailey sunglasses, and a well-loved brown leather Miu Miu Aventure bag. In case you were wondering, the answer is yes—those Gucci shades were literally inspired by and named after her à la Princess Diana and her signature Lady Dior handbag.
The look is more or less a reprisal of an outfit Bieber wore earlier this week. For that occasion, she selected a longline fur coat with a lighter hue and a bulkier structure. However, she styled the menswear-inspired piece in a nearly identical way with light wash jeans and her trusty top-handle Miu Miu bag. A reinterpretation of the Italian fashion brand's 2009 archive design, the Aventure features a Birkin bag-esque belt detail and a bowling-inspired silhouette that taps into the east-west bag trend.
Bieber's brown suede loafers, however, remain elusive to me. At first glance, I assumed they must be The Row or Jil Sander. But upon closer inspection, I've concluded the square-toe, dark brown suede upper, and lack of strap at the vamp render the shoe much closer to options from Miista and Vagabond Shoemakers. Could it be that Hailey Bieber has managed to find a truly chic-yet-affordable loafer for women, one that can even stand up to an Aspen dress code? Watch this space.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
