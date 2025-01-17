Hailey Bieber Skips the Aspen Slopes in a Vintage Mink Coat, Suede Loafers, and Her Namesake Gucci Sunglasses

Instead, the beauty founder brunched in style.

Hailey Bieber in aspen wearing a vintage coat
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Hailey Bieber has spent the week hitting the slopes in Aspen. But I think we all know snow sports are really just a prelude to the main event: après-ski style and relaxation at the lodge. For the Rhode founder, the moment obviously called for a gigantic chocolate brown mink wrap coat from Ralph Lauren—a fall 1995 vintage find reportedly plucked from The Reallist by stylist Dani Michelle.

That said, full-on vintage glamour isn't really Hailey Bieber's vibe—at least, not without a sprinkling of sporty accessories and minimalist wardrobe essentials for balance. To dress her hulking fur robe coat down a bit, the mother of one layered the piece with light wash wide-leg jeans, a black crewneck sweater, and a white T-shirt.

A photo of Hailey Bieber carrying a tray of coffees home from brunch in a long brown fur coat layered with light wash jeans, brown loafers, a navy Yankees baseball cap, and a black crewneck sweater.

Hailey Bieber carries a tray of coffees home from brunch in Aspen wearing a long mink fur wrap coat layered with light wash jeans, brown loafers, a navy Yankees baseball cap, and a black crewneck T-shirt.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Of course, no outfit would be complete for Bieber without a trio of It girl-coded accessories. In this case, she opted for a navy New York Yankees baseball cap, black Gucci Hailey sunglasses, and a well-loved brown leather Miu Miu Aventure bag. In case you were wondering, the answer is yes—those Gucci shades were literally inspired by and named after her à la Princess Diana and her signature Lady Dior handbag.

The look is more or less a reprisal of an outfit Bieber wore earlier this week. For that occasion, she selected a longline fur coat with a lighter hue and a bulkier structure. However, she styled the menswear-inspired piece in a nearly identical way with light wash jeans and her trusty top-handle Miu Miu bag. A reinterpretation of the Italian fashion brand's 2009 archive design, the Aventure features a Birkin bag-esque belt detail and a bowling-inspired silhouette that taps into the east-west bag trend.

Aventure Nappa Leather Top-Handle Bag
Miu Miu Aventure Nappa Leather Top-Handle Bag

Hailey 54mm Oval Sunglasses
Gucci Hailey 54mm Oval Sunglasses

'47 New York Yankees Baseball Cap
'47 New York Yankees Baseball Cap

Bieber's brown suede loafers, however, remain elusive to me. At first glance, I assumed they must be The Row or Jil Sander. But upon closer inspection, I've concluded the square-toe, dark brown suede upper, and lack of strap at the vamp render the shoe much closer to options from Miista and Vagabond Shoemakers. Could it be that Hailey Bieber has managed to find a truly chic-yet-affordable loafer for women, one that can even stand up to an Aspen dress code? Watch this space.

Shop Loafers Inspired by Hailey Bieber

Loafers
Vagabond Shoemakers Loafers

Airi Corteccia Loafers
Miista Airi Corteccia Loafers

New Soft Loafer
The Row Soft Loafer in Bark

