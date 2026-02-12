Instead of announcing Rhode's migration to Australia via Instagram Stories, Hailey Bieber booked a flight down under to celebrate in person. Even so, Bieber's stops weren't limited to Sephora stores. On February 11, the founder put on her fashion girl hat for Sydney's Wuthering Heights premiere. Since she wasn't in business-mode, Bieber felt free to naked dress to the nines.

As Margot Robbie ended her worldwide press tour with one final, Cathy-coded corset, Bieber dropped in for her first premiere in six years ready to dress the part in Saint Laurent. The all-black selects marked her nakedest dress since the whale-tail Gucci slip at November's 2025 GQ Men of the Year party.

Saint Laurent crafted the entire look from partially-transparent, Chantilly lace, beginning with a plunging, triangular bralette. The same floral lace stretched onto a long-sleeve, carpet-grazing dress, except with a bust cutout to cradle the bra. Once it reconvened beneath the bra's band, the lace persisted past opaque, peekaboo underwear, also in black. A dress this ornate didn't need many accessories; Bieber finished with $1,100, ankle-strap stilettos from Saint Laurent.

Bieber's set wasn't inherently Wuthering Heights-coded, nor would it be appropriate in 18th-century Victorian times. But each cuff's ruffled nature complemented the elongated sleeves on Robbie's Ashi Studio gown. What's more, it seems Bieber was less inspired by Emily Brönte's novel, and more-so Robbie's press tour as a whole.

In late January, the actor embarked on her Wuthering Heights run in an equally-gothic (and naked) little black dress, also featuring black floral lace as its base. Robbie's long-sleeve number hailed from Alexander McQueen's Spring 2026 runway show, but black underwear underneath and extra-long cuffs practically mirrored Bieber's slip. Even Robbie's ankle-strap stilettos—though an Alexander McQueen pair—stood just as tall as Bieber's.

Naked dressing—or naked-adjacent elements—have been Bieber's calling cards long before Robbie's Wuthering Heights rounds began. Just two weeks ago at the 2026 Grammys, she styled a strapless Alaïa shift with sheer panels atop each hip.

However, attending a premiere? That's significantly more rare for the model. She hasn't RSVP'd "yes" to one since Jan. 2020, when Justin's YouTube docu-series Justin Bieber: Seasons debuted. A LBD from Zuhair Murad Spring 2020 Couture made the cut. The waist cutout felt especially Bieber-worthy.

Onlookers certainly didn't expect to see her at this year's Wuthering Heights screening—much less any premiere—but what a treat it was. If Justin has to star in another docu-series to get Hailey at another red carpet premiere, so be it.