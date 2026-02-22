Margot Robbie Won't Be Parted From the Naked Dress Trend in Head-to-Toe Chanel Couture
The romantic look included an embroidered love letter in an organza bag and $27,000-worth of rings.
Margot Robbie is currently in Australia for Tropfest, the world's largest short film festival, where she's serving as jury president. On Saturday, February 21, the Wuthering Heights star arrived on the red carpet wearing head-to-toe Chanel. In fact, Robbie's gown featured on the fashion house's Spring/Summer 2026 Haute Couture runway and was the perfect choice to give the Barbie actress a naked dress moment.
The centerpiece of Robbie's outfit was a totally sheer black organza dress, which featured a hemline adorned with pearls and crystals, as well as a thorny pattern surrounding the neckline. Underneath her naked dress, Robbie wore black Chanel underwear, including a bra and a pair of lingerie shorts, both delicately embroidered with a floral design.
For footwear, the actress and producer opted for a pair of black Chanel Couture Pumps, also from the Spring/Summer 2026 collection. Robbie carried a pale pink organza bag—the sheer material revealed an embroidered handwritten note inside—featuring a threaded woven chain handle.
For her outing in Australia, Robbie's jewelry included three different Chanel Coco Crush Rings, worth approximately $27,000 in total.
The actress made her love of the naked dress trend clear by wearing McQueen's totally sheer skull print revival gown earlier this week. Judging by her sheer Chanel dress, Robbie isn't ready to let go of the celeb-beloved naked dress just yet.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.