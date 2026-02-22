Margot Robbie is currently in Australia for Tropfest, the world's largest short film festival, where she's serving as jury president. On Saturday, February 21, the Wuthering Heights star arrived on the red carpet wearing head-to-toe Chanel. In fact, Robbie's gown featured on the fashion house's Spring/Summer 2026 Haute Couture runway and was the perfect choice to give the Barbie actress a naked dress moment.

The centerpiece of Robbie's outfit was a totally sheer black organza dress, which featured a hemline adorned with pearls and crystals, as well as a thorny pattern surrounding the neckline. Underneath her naked dress, Robbie wore black Chanel underwear, including a bra and a pair of lingerie shorts, both delicately embroidered with a floral design.

For footwear, the actress and producer opted for a pair of black Chanel Couture Pumps, also from the Spring/Summer 2026 collection. Robbie carried a pale pink organza bag—the sheer material revealed an embroidered handwritten note inside—featuring a threaded woven chain handle.

Margot Robbie wears a Chanel naked dress to attend Tropfest 2026 in Australia. (Image credit: Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images)

For her outing in Australia, Robbie's jewelry included three different Chanel Coco Crush Rings, worth approximately $27,000 in total.

Margot Robbie wearing head-to-toe Chanel from the fashion house's Spring/Summer 2026 Haute Couture collection. (Image credit: Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images)

The actress made her love of the naked dress trend clear by wearing McQueen's totally sheer skull print revival gown earlier this week. Judging by her sheer Chanel dress, Robbie isn't ready to let go of the celeb-beloved naked dress just yet.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Margot Robbie