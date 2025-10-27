There was a point in time, not long ago, when you couldn't find a plain little black dress to save your life. Every one, it seemed, was covered in gigantic bows or '80s-era rosettes—leaving the minimalist aesthetic to wither and die. Both of these trends have now dissipated, vanishing from the marketplace almost entirely. But Hailey Bieber is fighting for their return.

Last night, the model attended Vogue World: Hollywood, hosted at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. She wore a not-yet released runway creation for the Oct. 26 occasion, taking her front row seat in a leather dress from Mugler's Spring/Summer 2026 collection. The piece debuted a mere 25 days ago, making it an impressive pull on behalf of stylist Danni Michelle.

But Bieber's select wasn't just any LBD. The star chose a retro-inspired pencil dress, with an off-the-shoulder neckline and massive cut-outs. The cherry on top, however, came in the form of a glossy leather rosette pinned to her chest. It was like 2023 all over again.

Hailey Bieber and Maeve Reilly wore matching black looks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber's Vogue World dress on the Mugler Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Given the gown's statement nature—at least, compared to Bieber's usual looks—she chose to keep the look streamlined, adding black accessories and simple (but massive) diamond studs. She toted a $1,625 leather box clutch from Wardrobe.NYC and slipped on her favorite Saint Laurent Elysee Pumps.

Luxe leather, it seems, was an overarching theme for her fellow attendees. Bieber sat next to Miley Cyrus, who was wearing her own interpretation of the look: a leather trench coat dress and matching conductor hat.

Hailey Bieber and Miley Cyrus kikied, ahead of the Vogue World runway show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lately, Hailey Bieber's red carpet style has erred toward Schiaparelli corset gowns and Saint Laurent statement leopard prints—as current as current can be. Her Vogue World Mugler dress will have any runway fanatic saying "welcome back" to the rosette trend.

Shop Little Black Dresses Inspired By Hailey Bieber

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors