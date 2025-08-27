Heidi and Leni Klum Deliver Mother-Daughter Corset Gowns at the 2025 Venice Film Festival
They matched each other's energy, of course.
I love celebrity couples at the Venice Film Festival as much as the next hopeless romantic. However, a mother-daughter moment makes my heart melt (and miss my mom) just the same.
On August 27, Heidi Klum and her 21-year-old daughter, Leni Klum, attended the 2025 festival hand-in-hand. Ahead of La Grazia's premiere, which kicks off a week of screenings, all eyes went to the Klums in custom Intimissimi. The lingerie brand joins the affair as an official sponsor, hence Heidi and Leni's corseted looks.
First up: The America's Next Top Model judge in a rose gold gown, featuring exposed boning, a balconette bust, and sheer mesh panelling. A floor-length skirt, in the same satin sheen as her bodice, draped from her waist down below her right hip. It even revealed a little skin.
Leni matched her mom in the summer's silky trend. She chose a black version of Heidi's gown, complete with the same cupped bust and see-through corsetry. The only difference? Her floor-length skirt was noticeably drape-less. Instead, the low-rise style hung loosely around her hips, baring a partial back cutout.
Now, a moment for their jewels, which took their coordination to the next level. Both Heidi and Leni sourced Lorraine Schwartz, the New York-based designer behind Beyoncé and Blake Lively's engagement rings, for multi-carat necklaces.
Heidi wore a timeless diamond choker necklace, constructed of round and marquise gemstones. (That's the now-viral cut of Selena Gomez's sparkler.) A single pear-shaped rock hung from the center. It complemented her statement drop earrings, also from Lorraine Schwartz.
Leni, on the other hand, accessorized with tiered green emeralds, connected by smaller white gold diamonds. Since the necklace filled her jewelry quota tenfold, the burgeoning model finished with simple diamond studs.
It's quite common for Heidi and Leni to walk the red carpet together, though they've never twinned quite this intentionally. Last summer, they RSVP'ed "yes" to the Cannes Film Festival's amfAR Gala. Shockingly, they styled a similar color palette: Heidi in blush pink and Leni in black.
Heidi's Lever Couture Fall 2023 gown made her impossible to miss: It was created entirely out of loofah-like tulle. The sponge-ish ruffles continued onto a train which trailed behind her as she posed. Leni went with all-black attire once again. She chose a sheer little black dress covered in floral appliqués. Even her fingerless gloves maintained the hole-y mesh theme.
Now that the Klums are in Venice, there's a chance they'll coordinate again on the street style scene. Follow both on them on Instagram—if you don't already. Luckily for you and I, Heidi and Leni are both very active.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.