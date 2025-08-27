I love celebrity couples at the Venice Film Festival as much as the next hopeless romantic. However, a mother-daughter moment makes my heart melt (and miss my mom) just the same.

On August 27, Heidi Klum and her 21-year-old daughter, Leni Klum, attended the 2025 festival hand-in-hand. Ahead of La Grazia's premiere, which kicks off a week of screenings, all eyes went to the Klums in custom Intimissimi. The lingerie brand joins the affair as an official sponsor, hence Heidi and Leni's corseted looks.

First up: The America's Next Top Model judge in a rose gold gown, featuring exposed boning, a balconette bust, and sheer mesh panelling. A floor-length skirt, in the same satin sheen as her bodice, draped from her waist down below her right hip. It even revealed a little skin.

The mother-daughter duo brought their sartorial A-game. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leni matched her mom in the summer's silky trend. She chose a black version of Heidi's gown, complete with the same cupped bust and see-through corsetry. The only difference? Her floor-length skirt was noticeably drape-less. Instead, the low-rise style hung loosely around her hips, baring a partial back cutout.

Leni's pick was slightly more sultry than her mom's. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, a moment for their jewels, which took their coordination to the next level. Both Heidi and Leni sourced Lorraine Schwartz, the New York-based designer behind Beyoncé and Blake Lively's engagement rings, for multi-carat necklaces.

Heidi wore a timeless diamond choker necklace, constructed of round and marquise gemstones. (That's the now-viral cut of Selena Gomez's sparkler.) A single pear-shaped rock hung from the center. It complemented her statement drop earrings, also from Lorraine Schwartz.

Leni, on the other hand, accessorized with tiered green emeralds, connected by smaller white gold diamonds. Since the necklace filled her jewelry quota tenfold, the burgeoning model finished with simple diamond studs.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Their Lorraine Schwartz jewels were just as eye-catching as their gowns. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's quite common for Heidi and Leni to walk the red carpet together, though they've never twinned quite this intentionally. Last summer, they RSVP'ed "yes" to the Cannes Film Festival's amfAR Gala. Shockingly, they styled a similar color palette: Heidi in blush pink and Leni in black.

Heidi's Lever Couture Fall 2023 gown made her impossible to miss: It was created entirely out of loofah-like tulle. The sponge-ish ruffles continued onto a train which trailed behind her as she posed. Leni went with all-black attire once again. She chose a sheer little black dress covered in floral appliqués. Even her fingerless gloves maintained the hole-y mesh theme.

At the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, the pair opted for similar shades. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now that the Klums are in Venice, there's a chance they'll coordinate again on the street style scene. Follow both on them on Instagram—if you don't already. Luckily for you and I, Heidi and Leni are both very active.