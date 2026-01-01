Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are Realizing Co-Parenting After Their Split "Takes Another Kind of Commitment"

Six months after confirming their split, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are officially settling into the Co-parenting Era, it seems.

Earlier this week, the former couple, who ended their engagement over the summer after nine years together, were spotted out together with their five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, and Bloom's 14-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, for a family outing in London to see Paddington: The Musical.

The musical's official Instagram account shared pictures documenting Perry and Bloom's family day and the outing generated a lot of buzz from fans who were happy to see the 48-year-old actor and 41-year-old singer actively co-parenting together.

A source told People that the family outing was no surprise to those who know the former couple, who they said are "always gonna be family and put their daughter first."

Perry and Bloom have maintained a clear, family-first attitude since even the earliest day following their split. In July, shortly after they confirmed the breakup, Bloom included a family picture of himself with Perry, Daisy, and Flynn all laughing together and having what appeared to be an amazing time together on a boat as part of a photo dump post on Instagram.

"They're both super committed to keeping this family dynamic," the source told People, adding that things between Perry and Bloom have been "all amicable and pretty easy" since they called off their engagement and transitioned into co-parenting as exes.

While staying amicable and focused on what's best for their family has reportedly been easy for Perry and Bloom, the source admitted that, because of their "busy careers," which can both require quite a bit of travel, prioritizing family like they do "takes another kind of commitment."

Before their split, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attended the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2025 in Beverly Hills. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The source insists that it's a challenge Perry and Bloom are meeting though, adding that they're "doing a great job at figuring it all out" for their Daisy's sake.