On January 27, a few nights before the 2026 Grammy Awards, music's biggest stars turned the Resonator Awards into their red carpet rehearsal. Honorees from Joni Mitchell to Chappell Roan arrived in Grammy-worthy gowns, while presenter Olivia Rodrigo paired a four-figure mini dress with an amateur layering hack.

Until now, Rodrigo's attendance at the 2026 Grammys wasn't confirmed. (She has three wins under her belt, yes, but she's not nominated this year.) With the Resonator Awards being a major Grammy Week bash, it's looking more likely she'll stop by L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena on Sunday. Devoted Livies know she adores an Easter egg, so perhaps her Resonator Awards dress was just that: confirmation she'll wear Valentino to the 2026 Grammy Awards.

From Alessandro Michele's 132-piece Resort 2026 line, styling duo Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo chose the drop-waist Georgette Dress for Rodrigo. Ruched, pale pink silk stretched from the sweetheart neckline, beneath the bodice's double tiered bows, before stopping at a third, Grosgrain ribbon. Then, black pleated satin took over until the thigh-grazing hem.

Olivia Rodrigo arrived at the Resonator Awards wearing a pink Valentino mini dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just like the Grammys, music tech non-profit We Are Moving The Needle hosted the ceremony in L.A., meaning celebrity guests could comfortably opt out of layers. Even so, Rodrigo winterized the spaghetti-strap mini with slightly sheer black tights.

This simple addition—perhaps inspired by Michele's Resort 2026 styling—made Valentino feel approachable for us non-Grammy-winning fashion girls. Unlike the look book's original stockings, fans can secure a similar opaque pair at the nearest CVS Pharmacy. Alas, Rodrigo's chunky, $1,095 Christian Louboutin pumps are not included.

See Rodrigo's dress in the Valentino Resort 2026 look book. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Something about the singer's style—whether it be her cool-girl charm or '90s-inspired accessories—makes any designer dress feel effortless to replicate. Last month, she attended Lily Allen's Christmas party in a vintage little black dress from Gucci Spring 1996, which to the stylist-free fan, would be near-impossible to track down. Alongside black Mary Janes and an under-$500 Rixo bag, however, it became surprisingly easy to channel.

Last month, Rodrigo made a vintage Gucci mini feel surprisingly easy to recreate. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two months prior, Rodrigo took to New York City in a subtly custom Valentino dress. You wouldn't know Michele crafted the V-neck, polka-dot mini just for her; its pleated skirt read more like a circa-1950s vintage find. (Her Valentino DeVain shoulder bag returned the LBD to its investment piece origins.)

All this to say? Valentino brings out Rodrigo's accessible side, even on the red carpet. If we're lucky, the dream team will keep this up at the 2026 Grammys. Maybe not being nominated called for a more relaxed serve, like her pink Valentino mini.