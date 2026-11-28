Over time, my pajama drawer has turned into a time capsule, with concert T-shirts, college crewnecks, and stretched-out nightgowns I wouldn’t wear outside my bedroom. But after putting on my decrepit Twilight tee for the umpteenth time (Robert Pattinson’s face is one wash away from disappearing), I decided my sleepwear signatures needed an upgrade. While looking at celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Rihanna for pajama-dressing inspiration, I had a realization: sleepwear shouldn’t be reserved for the REM sleep stage.
Rihanna also often tests the multi-purpose, day-to-night potential of pajama dressing with her lingerie and sleepwear brand, Savage x Fenty. Similar to Lawrence, RiRi sticks to matching sets with “I just woke up” undertones. See: the Striped Kickback Sleep Shirt and Pants she paired with Maison Margiela Tabi Ballet Flats (fashion’s favorite slipper substitute), a monogrammed Gucci bag, and a silky headscarf.
Now, Rihanna doesn’t stop with matching sets. The same goes for Lawrence, who looked so elegant in a nightgown-adjacent slip dress at Dior’s Spring 2027 show two months ago. And they aren’t the only ones playing with beyond-the-bed PJs this winter. To see how I tested the pajama dressing trend outside the house, keep scrolling (and shopping).
In September, Lawrence traded PJ pants for a nightgown-looking Dior slip dress at the Spring 2027 show. The asymmetrical maxi with white lace trim and icy blue floral brocade debuted on the Cruise 2026 catwalk.
The baby blue hue marked a shift from my go-to sleepwear shades, but after coupling a similar camisole with lace-trimmed trousers from Kat the Label, I can’t imagine my PJ drawer without it. While Lawrence went outerwear-free, I shielded my shoulders with a soft white wrap, which made the silhouettes more suitable for a trip to the nail salon (and winter's temperatures).
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Kat the Label
Olivia Pant Set Cinderella
Kat the Label
Olivia Robe Ivory
Button-Down, Bottoms, and Peekaboo Bra
While robes and button-downs can pass as sleepwear-inspired styles, I wanted to test the trend with more straightforward PJ picks. On its own, the Papinelle set, with the quintessential white piping, suggested I woke up too late to change. As soon as I unbuttoned the top, though, revealing the ruched peekaboo bra underneath, the outfit immediately looked more intentional.
Instead of the fuzzy, Carrie Bradshaw-approved mules that Rihanna wore, I paired the set with more sensible high-vamp flats and a suede tomato tote in the same trendy shade of red.
Papinelle
Sylvie Silk Piped Full Length PJ Set
Papinelle
Audrey Washable Silk Bralette
Loeffler Randall
Flats
Mark & Graham
Betty Leather Handbag
Sleepwear Stripes
Rihanna's exact Savage x Fenty set sold out months ago. However, the Australian label Hommey gave the button-down and bottoms a seasonal twist with burgundy-and-ivory bands.
For my final test, I wanted to challenge classic slippers, specifically their ability to become an everyday streetwear shoe. So, I sourced Hommey for a fuzzy pair in deep red to match my PJs. While slipper soles typically stay close to the ground, these stood as tall as the platform Ugg Tazz slides, my go-to, grab-and-go dog-walking shoes. This fur-covered find could serve the same purpose, but in the end, the entire ensemble looked too similar to conventional sleepwear. (The sleep shirt's boxy silhouette didn't help.)
In my opinion, wearing shoe styles like sneakers or ballet flats with PJs exudes an elegant, beyond-the-bedroom energy. So, it seems my slippers will serve their original, stay-at-home purpose.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.