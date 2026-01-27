Celebrities never take too long to style new designer pieces after a runway show, but Rihanna might've just broken the record. On January 26, mere hours after Jonathan Anderson made his Haute Couture Week debut, Rihanna traded her front-row outfit for floral statement earrings straight from Dior's latest line.

Once Mona Tougaard closed the 67-look, Spring 2026 Couture show, photos confirmed Rihanna booked it backstage to applaud Anderson in person. It seems the creative director sent his biggest celebrity supporter home with a couture-filled goody bag. She arrived at Dior's after-party wearing the collection's signature motif: oversize, cyclamen flowers transformed into 3D earrings. (Anderson gave them a starring role in the show after John Galliano gifted him "the most beautiful" bouquet.) Numerous white and purple petals covered RiRi's ears like earmuffs, before black satin bows cascaded behind her back.

The rest of her outfit looked decidedly anti-couture, beginning with an oversize white T-shirt. She tucked the basic into a mid-wash take on the cigarette jeans trend; a slim silhouette for the wide-leg enthusiast. Perhaps she was inspired by Jennifer Lawrence or Alexa Chung, both of whom defied Couture Week dress codes in jeans at the Dior show. Satin, champagne-colored stilettos instantly elevated her denim the Rihanna way.

Rihanna was all smiles in Dior Spring 2026 Couture accessories, seen hours prior on the runway. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Alongside flowers-turned-earrings, Anderson loaned her Look 36's faux fur stole, minus the asymmetrical black skirt he originally paired it with. Instead of styling it as an off-the-shoulder top (like the model), Rihanna draped its narrow, sash-like strands around her elbows.

See Rihanna's earrings and stole on the Dior Couture runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

It’s unclear if the Couture Spring 2026 brooch made the cut, but either way, fur shawls are classic Rihanna-core right now. This month alone, she's worn three similar styles, including a vintage find from John Galliano Fall 2002 on Jan. 20. (Leave it to Rihanna to tease her Haute Couture Week run with a design by the former creative director of Dior.)

Last week, RiRi teased both of her Dior couture looks with a vintage John Galliano stole. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To finish her post-show set, Rihanna frosted herself not in diamonds, but beaded and pendant cameo necklaces. Though Anderson didn't include a single necklace in his Spring 2026 Couture lineup, Rihanna's stack paralleled the whimsical nature of his other accessories. (See Look 12's oversize leaf-umbrella hybrid.)

Only Anderson could inspire the Fenty Beauty founder to swap diamonds for gemstones, thus awakening her playful side. Stay tuned to see where these Dior flower earrings bloom next.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors