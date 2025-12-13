Rihanna Trades Her Duster Coat and Platform Heels for a Little Black Outfit

If anyone is capable of serving two totally flawless outfits in the same day, it's Rihanna. And that's exactly what she did on Friday, December 12. While the "Diamonds" singer opted for an oversize camel duster coat with Hermès and Celine accessories during the day, her little black outfit ruled the evening.

Rihanna was photographed in Los Angeles wearing an oversize duster coat, secured at the waist with a black leather Celine belt featuring a long chain and gold hardware. For accessories, the singer picked a red and orange Hermès silk scarf, oversize black sunglasses, and a pair of black leather platforms featuring an ankle strap and a wooden sole.

Rihanna wearing an oversize duster coat and wooden platform heels. (Image credit: blackbelts / BACKGRID)

Rihanna changed into a completely different outfit for an evening out. Ditching her floaty duster coat and platform heels, the superstar opted for a head-to-toe black outfit, including sheer leggings. Another large pair of sunglasses accessorized the look, along with a baggy satin jacket featuring a fur collar. For footwear, Rihanna selected a pair of Amina Muaddi Iman Satin Sandals in Black.

Rihanna wearing a satin jacket featuring a fur collar. (Image credit: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID)

Amina Muaddi Silver Iman Sandal Heeled Sandals $405 at SSENSE

With two distinctive outfits to choose from, fans are sure to want to replicate elements of Rihanna's sleek style—from her semi-sheer leggings to those platform heels.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Rihanna

