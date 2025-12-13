Rihanna Trades Her Duster Coat and Platform Heels for a Little Black Outfit
Loud luxury accessories took the superstar from day to night.
If anyone is capable of serving two totally flawless outfits in the same day, it's Rihanna. And that's exactly what she did on Friday, December 12. While the "Diamonds" singer opted for an oversize camel duster coat with Hermès and Celine accessories during the day, her little black outfit ruled the evening.
Rihanna was photographed in Los Angeles wearing an oversize duster coat, secured at the waist with a black leather Celine belt featuring a long chain and gold hardware. For accessories, the singer picked a red and orange Hermès silk scarf, oversize black sunglasses, and a pair of black leather platforms featuring an ankle strap and a wooden sole.
Rihanna changed into a completely different outfit for an evening out. Ditching her floaty duster coat and platform heels, the superstar opted for a head-to-toe black outfit, including sheer leggings. Another large pair of sunglasses accessorized the look, along with a baggy satin jacket featuring a fur collar. For footwear, Rihanna selected a pair of Amina Muaddi Iman Satin Sandals in Black.
With two distinctive outfits to choose from, fans are sure to want to replicate elements of Rihanna's sleek style—from her semi-sheer leggings to those platform heels.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Rihanna
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.