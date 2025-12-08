Rihanna Elevates an Oversize Hoodie With a Saint Laurent Fur Coat

Rihanna's weekend began at Miami's Art Basel in a Saint Laurent Resort 2026 skirt set. By Sunday, the street style star traded her windbreaker for a different Saint Laurent topper: a New York City winter-appropriate shearling coat.

On December 7, photographers captured Rihanna outside the West Village's San Vicente Members Club. The hot spot doesn't have a dress code, but she still managed to elevate her oversized dark gray hoodie (zipped up halfway to tease the heather camisole underneath) and flared jeans (very Kendrick Lamar at the 2025 Super Bowl) with her Saint Laurent fur.

Rihanna wore Kendrick Lamar-approved jeans with a Saint Laurent fur coat. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Ivory fur decorated the stand-up collar and button-less closure, which popped alongside the charcoal-colored jacket. Rihanna's jeans stopped just below her ankles, revealing her beloved snakeskin Barbara Boots from Amina Muaddi. As far as we can tell, the $1,820 knee-highs joined her shoe rack in February 2025, and she's worn them with everything from a leather Phoebe Philo trench coat to a green Balenciaga dress to Dior's D-Journey Bag. Still, their pointy toes, stiletto heels, and python leather exterior looked good as new in Manhattan.

The Fenty Beauty founder's bag also hailed from Saint Laurent. She carried the brand's $3,100 Icarino, also adored by Bella Hadid, Charli xcx, Hailey Bieber, and Amelia Gray. Oversize shield sunglasses ended her Sunday set in true Rihanna form.

Rihanna has been dressing up hoodies for years, typically with rare designer accessories. This time last year, she was in NYC in a cropped cashmere Patou hoodie, a matching maxi skirt, a fur vest, and sock boots from Amina Muaddi. If anyone can get fashion girls to try hoodies at a holiday party, it's Rihanna.

Shop Layering Styles Inspired by Rihanna

