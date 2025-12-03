Marie Claire is a safe haven for ugly shoes. Jennifer Lawrence's wool clogs, Vibram's FiveFingers, Simone Rocha's platform Crocs, and even Ugg Mary Janes all have a place here. On December 2, the latter ugly shoe went from a niche collector's item to Rihanna-approved overnight. So, of course it deserved a Marie Claire close-up.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are usually inseparable in New York City, but they made solo plans for Tuesday evening. Rocky—one of Chanel's brand ambassadors—RSVP'd "yes" to creative director Matthieu Blazy's Métiers d'Art 2026 show in a New York subway station. Rihanna traded custom Chanel for brown sweatpants and the fur shawl from her Nov. 30 street style set.

Sure, RiRi dressed casually, but instantly-recognizable accessories still made her impossible to miss. She matched the shawl's rich-mom energy with a rare Louis Vuitton bag.

Rihanna's signature Louis Vuitton Speedy revealed her identity immediately. (Image credit: Backgrid)

A removable bag tag and key bell suggested it was the Speedy P9 25 model, which debuted in the Menswear Spring 2024 show (Pharrell Williams's first collection as men's creative director). From afar, the top-handle, mini duffle appeared to boast crocodilian leather beneath the classic monogram motif. If it is indeed the Speedy P9 25, the purse set Rihanna back $46,000, making it one of her most expensive bags.

On the other end of the style spectrum, Rihanna took her newest Ugg slippers for a spin. The Bea Mary Janes launched in early January 2025, but they joined the Grammy winner's collection quite recently. (She's been a devoted Uggs girl since the 2010s.) In addition to 1.75" platforms, the slippers featured thick straps across each upper, creating that iconic Mary Jane silhouette. Both cutouts offered sneak peeks at Ugg's silky-soft sheepskin lining in a stark white shade.

What's more, Rihanna's exact Chestnut colorway is currently on-sale for $87—an extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday gift, no doubt. The Mary Janes typically cost $125, but for a limited time, you (and Rihanna, should she want another shade) can save 30 percent.

At this point, it's tradition for Rihanna to pair her Louis Vuitton Speedies with cozy shoes—usually from Puma's sneaker shelves. But back in January 2025, she took a different Speedy Soft 30 to NYC, alongside Ugg Tazzette Slippers. Should Ugg collaborate with Louis Vuitton one day, Rihanna would be first in line to shop.

Shop Mary Jane Slippers Inspired by Rihanna