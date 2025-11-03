Gigi Hadid Pivots to Fall Mode in a Rihanna-Inspired Take on the Suede Jacket Trend

Though suede season is just beginning for most, Gigi Hadid has been dedicating herself to the look for months. She got a head start all the way back in August, when she was photographed with a textured Liffner tote on her shoulder. Naturally, now that fall has officially begun, the star is going all-in on the luxe texture.

On Nov. 2, the supermodel debuted her first suede jacket of the season, signaling to fans across the nation that now's the time to follow suit. Though Hadid lives in rural Pennsylvania, where suede coats are considered a staple, she spent last weekend in California, celebrating her dad's birthday.

The supermodel joined her family at Giorgio Baldi, Rihanna's favorite Santa Monica hotspot in a surprisingly casual fall look. Hadid tucked a nostalgic Henley tee into a pair of wide-leg jeans.

L.A.'s forecast didn't call for any outerwear, Hadid layered on a plain zip-up jacket regardless. It was nondescript in nature—save for the number's dark navy suede outer. The jacket came slightly oversize, as most of Hadid's coats are. It's a fall-friendly find for both the East and West Coast.

Gigi Hadid sat down for dinner at Giorgio Baldi wearing fall's suede jacket trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Hadid's accessories, on the other hand, were a New Yorker requirement. She went with the $2,800 Extra Pocket Mini Pouch by Loro Piana: an itty-bitty top-handle vanity bag.

Loro Piana Extra Pocket Mini Pouch

Sure, Giorgio Baldi welcomes a "smart casual" dress code, but the model chose to stay away from sneaker territory. She slipped on her tried-and-true leather loafers from Miu Miu. The footwear added a distinctly polished feel to the overall look.

Miu Miu Leather Coin Penny Loafers

Fall is still has yet to reach its peak, and already, Hadid is dominating the outerwear scene. Last week, she was spotted in NYC wearing a statement Simon Miller coat. Contributing fashion writer Kelsey Stiegman christened the shearling-lined select the face of the "avant-ski" aesthetic, as it comes before aprés-ski's sartorial takeover next month.

