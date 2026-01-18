Rihanna Layers Her $18,000 Prada Fur Coat With a Track Jacket for the Perfect High-Low Combo
Her accessories included a blue suede Alaïa bag.
Earlier this week, Rihanna approved the 2016 throwback trend in a very nostalgic slip dress, and then she revived 2025's rugby shirt trend. On Saturday night, she was photographed with partner A$AP Rocky, and her outfit was a masterclass in high-low dressing.
On January 17, the "Work" singer was pictured wearing a brand new Prada Shearling and Cloth Coat, which retails for a whopping $18,000, and features a statement collar. She paired the luxury coat with a casual track jacket, for the perfect high-low combination.
Alongside her jackets, Rihanna wore a black pencil skirt and a pair of Loewe's New Comic boots in two-tone stretch lambskin and suede with a metallic donut ankle chain, which retail for $2,300.
Photos of Rihanna with her partner, A$AP Rocky, revealed that she was carrying an Alaïa Le Click East West Bag in navy blue calf suede, which features gold hardware and retails for $2,650. She completed the outfit with a navy baseball cap and a pair of oversize sunglasses.
2026 has only just started, but Rihanna has already provided her fans with a ton of style inspiration for the year ahead.
