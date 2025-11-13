Hold the Work Tote—Rihanna Levels Up Her Suits With a Four-Figure Gucci Horsebit Bag
The singer's accessory is the opposite of commuter-core.
Not even the best work bags could accompany Rihanna on a November 13 errand to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Vital Records office. When the singer needed to make a Thursday morning visit, she checked it off her To-Do List with a major Gucci bag as her commute companion.
Instead of a laptop-friendly Coach bag or a capacious leather tote, Rihanna styled her oversize suit with Gucci's Maxi Horsebit bag: an east-west, hybrid clutch style re-released during Sabato de Sarno's tenure at the house. The extra-oversize horsebit hardware and baguette shape are nods to an early aughts design by Tom Ford—which itself was an homage to a 1970s Gucci style. Long story short, it's not the sort of work bag a local government office's dress code typically accounts for.
Instead, Rihanna's Gucci bag is more often found on the A-list late-night circuit. She carried the same style to dinner with A$AP Rocky just days before, styling it with an oversize fringe blanket scarf and shield glasses by The Attico. Dakota Johnson, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Dua Lipa have also styled their Gucci horsebit bags with the opposite of a work outfits: itty-bitty crop tops, naked dresses, and leather jackets.
But this is Rihanna we're talking about: She only carries larger bag styles when she's in transit, or when she's flexing a rare find like a new Dior book tote. For her purposes, a Gucci clutch-purse is all she needed to complement her oversize boxy blazer, black slacks, and pointed-toe pumps. Those pieces leaned more office-adjacent than her recent CFDAs Alaïa set or her jeans and Puma sneakers anyway—while keeping that quintessential flare that makes a Rihanna look, Rihanna.
If she has a "real" work bag—with roomy proportions and adjustable straps—she probably has someone to carry it for her.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire, leading can't-miss coverage of runway trends, emerging brands, style-meets-culture analysis, and celebrity style (especially Taylor Swift's). Her reporting ranges from profiles of beloved stylists, to breaking brand collaboration news, to exclusive red carpet interviews in her column, The Close-Up.
Halie has reported on style for eight years. Previously, she held fashion editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion expert in The Cut, CNN, Puck, Reuters, and more. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence in journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Harvard College. For a closer look at her stories, check out her newsletter, Reliable Narrator.