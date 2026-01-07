Hailey Bieber Gives Two Rising Spring 2026 Trends a Goth-Chic Twist

Styling an all-black outfit is the ultimate style test, even for Hailey Bieber. The main challenge? Adding dimension to the monochrome. Bieber just showed fans how it's done with help from spring 2026 runway trends.

Though she's been especially active on Instagram—and in a new Victoria's Secret campaign—the Beverly Hills sighting marked Bieber's first street style look of 2026. It set a high bar for future one-color co-ords, beginning with her reach-out-and-touch-it textured outerwear. Bieber's anti-California topper wasn't your average peacoat. Sumptuous Persian wool curled from the stand collar and beyond the single-breasted buttons to a curved, thigh-grazing hem.

The Rhode founder coupled it with flared black velvet trousers. Surprisingly, the L.A. cool girl isn't new to seasonally velvet finds. Last November, she celebrated her 29th birthday in similar noir pants (plus a vintage Versace leather jacket on top). This time around, the brand behind the bottoms remains a mystery.

Hailey Bieber was spotted in Beverly Hills dressed in all-black attire. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Bieber's all-black agenda continued in the accessory department. A leather, Coach Brooklyn look-alike appeared atop her shoulder, featuring a thick single strap and a hobo-style body. However, she's not as loyal to the leather goods label as Bella Hadid or Elle Fanning. It could just as easily be a four-figure The Row tote instead.

Jimmy Choo boots—also in silky-smooth, black leather—matched her tote's exterior to a T. Since joining her shoe rack three years ago, the $1,650 Agathes have popped up on trips to West Hollywood, London, and Aspen, Colorado. Perhaps they'll return to the latter mountainside hotspot before the season's end.

Judging by her recent rotation, Bieber reserved an entire wall in her closet to black streetwear. She's had plenty of practice spicing up the shade. In Nov. 2023, the model debuted the Jimmy Choo knee-highs alongside a floor-length Khaite coat, Saint Laurent's Bea Bag, and a plunging bra top. Even her oval-shaped sunglasses got the memo.

Remember this all-black look? How couldn't you? (Image credit: Getty Images)

By Sept. 2025, New York City welcomed the L.A. local in all-black attire, courtesy of Marine Serre Fall 2025. A cinched moto jacket—made of patent leather—spiced up her satin pencil skirt. Slingback pumps from Saint Laurent complemented her itty bitty top-handle bag, both in the nighttime neutral.

More recently, Bieber took to NYC in a black, leather-forward 'fit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bieber's noir-centric selects surfaced at the perfect time: Similar styles dominated Spring 2026 runways from Balenciaga, Ottolinger, and Celine (to name a few shows). Innovative uses of leather in blouses, bottoms, gloves, and belts made the once overused color feel fresh.

Balenciaga Spring 2026 set a sleek tone for the shade. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Ottolinger added some much-needed edge. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Still, Celine proved all-black attire will always read classic. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Velvet even had a moment during the Spring 2026 circuit, thanks to Vetements and Valentino. Should Bieber be in the market for velvet beyond trousers, recent runway lines offer body-hugging midis in line with her penchant for minimalism.

Vetements's Spring 2026 slip is practically made for Bieber. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

This Valentino midi could earn a spot in Bieber's closet, too. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

All this to say? Fashion girls can be pro-dopamine dressing and wear all-black looks on occasion. Just watch: The Bieber Effect could singlehandedly start the moodiest street style moment yet.

