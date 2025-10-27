Sabrina Carpenter's "Juno" performance is a staple of her Short n' Sweet tour. Every night, the Grammy winner "arrests" someone for being "too hot." Recent "Juno" girls, as they're affectionately called, include Gigi Hadid, Ayo Edebiri, and Margaret Qualley. On October 26, I watched Carpenter's latest "arrest" with my own eyes, when Anne Hathaway was the lucky winner of her fuzzy pink handcuffs.

Hathaway swapped a front-row seat at Vogue World: Hollywood for a special shoutout at Carpenter's first of five sold-out shows. The moment instantly went viral, both for the surprise and Hathaway's concert look.

Hathaway and Carpenter's interaction went the way most "Juno" renditions do: The singer asked Hathaway where she's from, and Hathaway answered with, "Genovia," referencing her Princess Diaries character, Mia Thermopolis, princess of Genovia. Carpenter's Ludovic de Saint Sernin skirt "magically" fell down, and the crowd went wild.

Hathaway's outfit, however, was sultrier than average Mia Thermopolis selects. First, she channeled Carpenter's affinity for corsets in a black strapless version tucked into mid-wash, high-rise jeans. A leather belt with gold, Western-inspired hardware (presumably from Celine) cinched its high-rise waistline. My stage-right seats had obstructed view of her footwear. But knowing Hathaway, she went with pointy boots of some sort.

Her jewelry, on the other hand, I could ID from a mile away. It looks like Hathaway selected a Serpenti Tubogas Watch from her Bulgari-filled shelves. The timepiece's pear-shaped face and coiled, snake-like band were impossible to miss. It might seem bold to wear a five-figure watch at a concert—especially one as jam-packed as Carpenter's. But Hathaway frequently wears watches of this stature on the street style scene. Back in June, she styled the $12,100 model alongside cuffed jeans and cowboy boots.

Carpenter is collecting "Juno" girls like infinity stones, each one a fashion girl in their own right. On October 23, Gigi Hadid was "arrested" during Carpenter's Pittsburgh stop. The supermodel styled a printed camisole T-shirt from Diesel, alongside baggy jeans.

Nowadays, celebrities like Hadid and Hathaway are taking creative liberties with Carpenter's dress code. Instead of the babydoll dresses and micro shorts flooding each stadium, jeans and designer jewelry are the norm now. Once she hits Nashville on November 4, however, expect an uptick in cowboy boot-clad stars.

