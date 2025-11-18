Serena Williams's Burgundy Blazer-Hoodie Hybrid Looks So Tennis-Ready With a Matching Skort
It's another style grand slam.
Typically, a celebrity's best style surfaces around Fashion Month, when they're dashing from one runway show to another. For Serena Williams, however, November is right up there on the fashion front. On November 17, the tennis legend's winning streak continued with a hooded burgundy blazer—her first (but presumably not last) suit of the month.
The exact occasion behind Williams's most recent outfit remains a mystery. But who says she needed a reason to serve a look on Instagram? The tennis legend blessed her 18.2 million followers' feeds in a burgundy skirt set. It began with a shoulder-padded blazer in a classic single-breasted silhouette. Though it wasn't your average suit jacket by any means. Each lapel stretched up into a hood, cloaking her platinum blonde hair.
Wide-leg trousers would've been her white button-down's expected partner. But Williams elevated a skort—her center court staple—instead. The thigh-grazing mini was a perfect shade match to her blazer. Matching shorts peeked out from beneath a subtle slit, as most of her tennis skorts do.
During a match, Williams would've coupled her skintight skort with chunky tennis shoes (possibly the Nike Zoom Vomero 5s). This time, she popped on pointy nude pumps.
Diamond hoop earrings peeked out from underneath the dressed-up hoodie. They appeared to feature a yellow gold finish, just like her elongated chain necklace. The sparkle of Williams's emerald-cut engagement ring, plus a matching pinky piece, were impossible to miss.
The hooded blazer felt surprisingly bold for Williams. Usually, she limits her headpieces to a complementary visor during her various grand slams. Even her sister, Venus Williams, has steered clear of evening-out hats of any sort. Both sisters prefer custom designer visors—see their 2025 US Open outfits, for proof. Extra points if crystals decorate each rim.
Now with Serena testing the limits of athleisure-esque headwear, perhaps Venus will follow her lead.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.