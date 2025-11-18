Typically, a celebrity's best style surfaces around Fashion Month, when they're dashing from one runway show to another. For Serena Williams, however, November is right up there on the fashion front. On November 17, the tennis legend's winning streak continued with a hooded burgundy blazer—her first (but presumably not last) suit of the month.

The exact occasion behind Williams's most recent outfit remains a mystery. But who says she needed a reason to serve a look on Instagram? The tennis legend blessed her 18.2 million followers' feeds in a burgundy skirt set. It began with a shoulder-padded blazer in a classic single-breasted silhouette. Though it wasn't your average suit jacket by any means. Each lapel stretched up into a hood, cloaking her platinum blonde hair.

Wide-leg trousers would've been her white button-down's expected partner. But Williams elevated a skort—her center court staple—instead. The thigh-grazing mini was a perfect shade match to her blazer. Matching shorts peeked out from beneath a subtle slit, as most of her tennis skorts do.

Serena Williams elevated tennis dressing in a hooded burgundy blazer. (Image credit: @serenawilliams)

During a match, Williams would've coupled her skintight skort with chunky tennis shoes (possibly the Nike Zoom Vomero 5s). This time, she popped on pointy nude pumps.

Diamond hoop earrings peeked out from underneath the dressed-up hoodie. They appeared to feature a yellow gold finish, just like her elongated chain necklace. The sparkle of Williams's emerald-cut engagement ring, plus a matching pinky piece, were impossible to miss.

A moment for the hoodie—and Serena's accessories—up close. (Image credit: @serenawilliams)

The hooded blazer felt surprisingly bold for Williams. Usually, she limits her headpieces to a complementary visor during her various grand slams. Even her sister, Venus Williams, has steered clear of evening-out hats of any sort. Both sisters prefer custom designer visors—see their 2025 US Open outfits, for proof. Extra points if crystals decorate each rim.

Now with Serena testing the limits of athleisure-esque headwear, perhaps Venus will follow her lead.

