Just last month, Sofia Richie Grainge hard-launched her second pregnancy while wearing a $700 jacket from her new fashion brand, SRG. On Saturday, November 8, Richie Grainge attended the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell, where she showcased her chic pregnancy style on the red carpet in a dress by The Row.

The model and designer posed alongside her husband, Elliott Grainge, at the event, and also took some photos solo. Richie Grainge opted for a floor-length dress from The Row—Look 21 from the label's Winter 2025 collection—for the occasion. Constructed from a heavy speckled wool, the structured dress features straps built from twisted fabric.

The SRG founder accessorized the dress with a pair of vintage Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Banana Dot Ear Clips, which regularly trade hands on resale sites for thousands of dollars.

Sofia Richie Grainge pairs a The Row dress with Tiffany & Co. earrings. (Image credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

When it came to launching her own brand, Richie Grainge took her time in order to get it right. "This has been my dream," she told Harper's BAZAAR in October 2025. "This has been my goal, and it's always just been a matter of when I felt it was the right time."

The model also wanted to make sure that her label, SRG, drew from her life experiences. "I am married, I am a mom, and I just know aesthetically with fashion what I want and how I want to portray it to a consumer," Richie Grainge told the outlet.

Elliott Grainge and Sofia Richie Grainge attending the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell on November 08, 2025. (Image credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Combining sumptuous fabrics with bold prints and monochrome outfits, Richie Grainge wants "women to feel empowered" when they wear SRG.

"And it's important to me that people feel like the best version of themselves when they get dressed, whether it's in my clothing or someone else's clothing," she told Harper's BAZAAR. "I really hope that people can feel confident and strong in these items of clothing. That is why I'm doing this."

