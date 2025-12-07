On Saturday, December 6, Variety hosted its annual Hitmakers Brunch, where Sabrina Carpenter was honored with the Hitmaker of the Year award. Sofia Richie Grainge also attended the music industry event, where she demonstrated her elevated maternity style on the red carpet.

Just last month, the SRG founder combined a The Row gown with vintage Tiffany jewels at the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell. For Saturday's event, Richie Grainge opted for a Schiaparelli matching set, consisting of an ecru jacquard skirt, which resembled delicate lace, and a matching high neck blouse.

Richie Grainge's long skirt is still available to shop for $3,200, while her turtle neck sleeve-less blouse retails for $3,700.

Sofia Richie Grainge turns a Schiaparelli matching set into sleek maternity-wear. (Image credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Richie Grainge accessorized her outfit with a pair of vintage Tiffany High Jewelry earrings in 18k yellow gold, which feature more than 30 carats of pear-shaped and round brilliant diamonds. Actress Mia Goth wore the same jewels on the Frankenstein red carpet in October.

Sofia Richie Grainge wearing Tiffany & Co. earrings. (Image credit: LISA O'CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images)

In October 2025, Richie Grainge launched her fashion line, SRG Atelier, telling Harper's Bazaar, "This has been my dream. This has been my goal, and it's always just been a matter of when I felt it was the right time."

In order to launch her own label, Richie Grainge drew on her experience as a model and as a purveyor of personal style. "I am married, I am a mom, and I just know aesthetically with fashion what I want and how I want to portray it to a consumer," she told the outlet.

It's clear that, when it comes to style, the model knows exactly what she likes.

