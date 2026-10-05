Yes, You Can Wear Mesh Flats in Fall—Just Style Them Like Gigi Hadid in Paris

Gigi Hadid is a Paris Fashion Week pro—and not just on the runway. With over a decade of experience modeling for French Fashion Month mainstays like Chanel, Miu Miu, and Balenciaga, she has packing for post-show soirées down to a science—especially in the It-shoe department. For every pair of pumps in her suitcase, Hadid adds a few runway-ready flats trends. Case in point: the mesh Mary Janes that she made autumn-appropriate on October 4.
After debuting the second-to-last runway look at Miu Miu (complete with a low-slung pencil skirt and sneakers), Hadid waved to fans outside the Spring/Summer 2027 show in a casually cool fall outfit. For her model off-duty moment, she tucked a crisp white button-down into dark-wash, stovepipe-slim jeans, and shade-matched her brown belt to Miu Miu's Pocket Top-Handle Bag (named for the exterior's protruding pouches) in the warm-toned "caramel" color.
The suede sneakers that Hadid showcased on the catwalk (courtesy of the next unreleased Miu Miu x New Balance collection) would've given her French girl-worthy outfit some New York City edge. Thanks to the 80-degree day, though, she got away with wearing the mesh Mary Janes trend. Styling seasonal staples on top helped transform the summer silhouette into an underdog design for fall.
The single-strap flats are mostly white, except for the slim black soles, silver hardware, and the purple-and-green flowers that were cross-stitched onto the milky mesh. Perhaps they're a Paris Fashion Week souvenir—or a "thank you" gift from Miu Miu for joining the spring show.
Miu Miu
Embroidered Mesh Ballerinas
Not only did Hadid's Mary Janes break the "no white after Labor Day" rule, but they brought a signature warm-weather silhouette out of storage. Over the summer, everyone from Hathaway and Elle Fanning to Lawrence and even Hadid showed some skin beneath the full-coverage, flip-flop alternative. Eventually, once 65-degree days became the norm, transparent Mary Janes migrated to the bottom of celebrity shoe racks, but according to Hadid, they can (and should) remain in regular rotation.
All you need is a classic seasonal co-ord to offset the shocking sheerness (see: the white button-downs and denim below), and suddenly, they're just as autumnal as opaque Mary Jane options.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.